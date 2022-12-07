Mhoni Vidente talks about the World Cup and warns there could be a war
Mhoni Vidente shares tremendous revelations. The Cuban psychic warns a war could break out. She talks about the teams in the World Cup Qatar 2022.
- Mhoni Vidente shares tremendous revelations.
- The Cuban psychic warns a war could break out.
- She talks about the teams in the World Cup Qatar 2022.
Hold on! In her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, in a video that is available on her social networks, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente warns about a possible outbreak of war. She also takes time to talk about what will happen with the Mexican National Team after its failure at the World Cup Qatar 2022.
The psychic beloved by Hispanics said that she was happy after England, France, the Netherlands and Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022, which is just two weeks away from coming to an end. Their favorites to go to the semifinals, of these two matches, are Argentina and France. She correctly predicted that Brazil and Croatia would advance.
Mhoni Vidente says that there is ‘romance’ on the French National Team
When nobody saw it coming, Mhoni Vidente said that, taking into account the Lovers card, there is “unconditional love” on the French National Team. This after Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud celebrated one of the three goals with those who beat their counterpart from Poland: “See how Giroud looks at Mbappé,” said Mhoni.
According to Sport, the PSG striker, who for several years has waited to reinforce Real Madrid, is in a relationship with 32-year-old trans model Inés Rau, and it has repeatedly been said that Mbappé is bisexual. In 2017, Inés became the first trans woman to appear on a cover of Playboy magazine.
What will happen to the Mexican Soccer Team?
Next, Mhoni Vidente commented that several people have asked her how the Mexican Soccer Team will do in the next World Cup, which will take place both in this country and in the US and Canada in 2026. “I have bad news for you, I see a war in 2026, from a year before, and the most likely thing is that Canada and the United States are involved, (but) not Mexico.” She said Russia and China would also be involved in this war.
The psychic revealed that, due to this war, it is most likely that the 2026 World Cup will be canceled or even that the entire World Cup will take place in Mexico. “The Devil’s card continues on the Mexican National Team, so its results (in Qatar) were inevitable and I believe that it is the ideal moment to change their strategy,” she said. With information from El Heraldo de México, Sport & ESPN Sports.