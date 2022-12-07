Mhoni Vidente talks about the World Cup and warns there could be a war

Mhoni Vidente shares tremendous revelations.

The Cuban psychic warns a war could break out.

She talks about the teams in the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Hold on! In her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, in a video that is available on her social networks, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente warns about a possible outbreak of war. She also takes time to talk about what will happen with the Mexican National Team after its failure at the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The psychic beloved by Hispanics said that she was happy after England, France, the Netherlands and Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022, which is just two weeks away from coming to an end. Their favorites to go to the semifinals, of these two matches, are Argentina and France. She correctly predicted that Brazil and Croatia would advance.

Mhoni Vidente says that there is ‘romance’ on the French National Team

When nobody saw it coming, Mhoni Vidente said that, taking into account the Lovers card, there is “unconditional love” on the French National Team. This after Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud celebrated one of the three goals with those who beat their counterpart from Poland: “See how Giroud looks at Mbappé,” said Mhoni.

According to Sport, the PSG striker, who for several years has waited to reinforce Real Madrid, is in a relationship with 32-year-old trans model Inés Rau, and it has repeatedly been said that Mbappé is bisexual. In 2017, Inés became the first trans woman to appear on a cover of Playboy magazine.