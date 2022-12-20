Alex Rodríguez is criticized for sharing a photo with his new girlfriend
Alex Rodríguez shares a family photo with his new girlfriend. His daughters appear in the photo. People immediately leave negative comments.
Alex Rodríguez is criticized once again on Instagram. What appeared to be an innocent Christmas photo sparked a wave of negative comments for the philanthropist and former New York Yankees player.
The former Major League star is in the eye of the storm once again for sharing a photo with his new girlfriend on social media. His followers were not so happy with Jac Cordeiro, and many are still mourning A-Rod’s relationship with JLo.
A-Rod is criticized for Instagram photo
At first glance, there is nothing wrong with the photo. What angered fans was Alex’s new partner, Jac Cordeiro, who is posing with his daughters in front of a large Christmas tree in the family’s Christmas photo.
Criticism rained down on Alex and his new girlfriend. In addition to fans "feeling sorry" for his daughters, who have previously posed with the other girlfriends of the former Major League baseball star.
Anger in the comments to Alex and Jac
Alex and Jac’s holiday photo was controversial because, although their relationship was known, they had not been “Instagram official” so his followers were quick to leave negative comments.
"How do children deal with changes in parental relationships and still smile with the new partner? I feel sorry for them," said one, referring to Ella and Natasha, Alex's daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. People also referred to the Bad Bunny song, Tití Me Pregunto, which has lyrics like, "Today I have one, tomorrow another."
When Alex and Jac start dating?
A-Rod has had a long list of famous girlfriends including actresses, singers and even models. However, his most recent ex is the model and fitness expert Kathryne Padgett, who he dated until September of this year, when their spark went out.
He has been with his current girlfriend, 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro, since October, according to Page Six. Apparently A-Rod like fitness models. In October people began to speculate about their relationship, however, this photo makes it official.
Alex and JLo’s breakup
Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez were engaged and ready to start a new stage in their lives when everything fell apart due the lack of communication and trust in the relationship.
JLo especially became suspicious when rumors of Alex Rodríguez's infidelity began to circulate. She stated that it was better for them to continue as friends, according to Cosmopolitan.