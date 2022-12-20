Alex Rodríguez is criticized for sharing a photo with his new girlfriend

Alex Rodríguez shares a family photo with his new girlfriend.

His daughters appear in the photo.

People immediately leave negative comments.

Alex Rodríguez is criticized once again on Instagram. What appeared to be an innocent Christmas photo sparked a wave of negative comments for the philanthropist and former New York Yankees player.

The former Major League star is in the eye of the storm once again for sharing a photo with his new girlfriend on social media. His followers were not so happy with Jac Cordeiro, and many are still mourning A-Rod’s relationship with JLo.

A-Rod is criticized for Instagram photo

At first glance, there is nothing wrong with the photo. What angered fans was Alex’s new partner, Jac Cordeiro, who is posing with his daughters in front of a large Christmas tree in the family’s Christmas photo.

Criticism rained down on Alex and his new girlfriend. In addition to fans “feeling sorry” for his daughters, who have previously posed with the other girlfriends of the former Major League baseball star. Filed Under: Alex Rodríguez is criticized