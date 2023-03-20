Was Valentín Elizalde killed because of a narcocorrido for El Chapo Guzmán in one of his songs?
The rivalries between drug trafficking groups in Mexico cause massacres, fights over territory and even inspire songs. This is the case with the hostility between the Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. Allegedly a narcocorrido dedicated to El Chapo Guzmán cost singer Valentín Elizalde his life.
We are talking about A Mis Enemigos, a song for which Sinaloan singer Valentín Elizalde was reportedly riddled with bullets after a performance at Palenque de Reynosa in 2006. Starting and ending the show with the melody A Mis Enemigos may have been the reason the Golden Rooster was killed.
Were El Chapo and Valentín friends?
Almost 15 years after the incident, the narcocorrido is frequently shared on the YouTube channel dedicated to Elizalde, gathering more than a million views every time.
As both men were from Sinaloa, it is said that Valentín Elizalde and El Chapo were close so the capo asked the singer to compose a corrido to his enemies, hence the name of the song. In 2006, the Sinaloa Cartel was led by Joaquín Guzmán Loera, who is now in prison.
What does the song say?
Dogs keep barking, a sign that I’m advancing begins the controversial song that has been said to be message from El Chapo Guzmán to the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas. Singer Valentín Elizalde had the bad luck to be caught in the middle.
One of Valentín Elizalde’s best songs
According to infobae, Elizalde was at the peak of his career and the song quickly became a success among his fans. The possible link that this song had with one of the most powerful drug lords in Mexico allegedly resulted in Valentín Elizald’s murder by El Chapo’s enemies.
Valentín Elizalde’s last concert was held at the Palenque de Reynosa, in Tamaulipas on November 23, 2006, a place where the Gulf Cartel and its armed wing, Los Zetas, reigned at that time.
Valentín Elizalde signed his death sentence
Despite being in “enemy territory,” Elizalde performed the narcocorrido A Mis Enemigos twice. This song was the one he used to open his concert and he also closed with it. In addition, it is said that El Hummer, one of the original founding members of Los Zetas, was in the audience.
It is said that by playing the narcocorrido A Mis Enemigos twice, the rival gangs took Valentín Elizalde’s concert as a provocation. Therefore, at the end of the event, he was intercepted and shot 20 times.