Was Valentín Elizalde killed because of a narcocorrido?

El Chapo might want revenge.

The day the regional Mexican singer was killed.

The rivalries between drug trafficking groups in Mexico cause massacres, fights over territory and even inspire songs. This is the case with the hostility between the Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. Allegedly a narcocorrido dedicated to El Chapo Guzmán cost singer Valentín Elizalde his life.

We are talking about A Mis Enemigos, a song for which Sinaloan singer Valentín Elizalde was reportedly riddled with bullets after a performance at Palenque de Reynosa in 2006. Starting and ending the show with the melody A Mis Enemigos may have been the reason the Golden Rooster was killed.

Were El Chapo and Valentín friends?

Almost 15 years after the incident, the narcocorrido is frequently shared on the YouTube channel dedicated to Elizalde, gathering more than a million views every time.

As both men were from Sinaloa, it is said that Valentín Elizalde and El Chapo were close so the capo asked the singer to compose a corrido to his enemies, hence the name of the song. In 2006, the Sinaloa Cartel was led by Joaquín Guzmán Loera, who is now in prison.