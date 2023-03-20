How migrants cover their tracks when crossing the border.

They fix their shoes so they don’t leave footprints.

Nearly a dozen people were discovered.

MIGRANTS COVER THEIR TRACKS! The mystery of how millions of migrants cross the US-Mexico border seems to have been revealed in a peculiar way. Authorities have discovered how people walk through the desert without leaving footprints in the sand.

The immigration situation in the United States and Mexico seems to be becoming more problematic every day and both governments are constantly looking for ways to combat illegal crossings, even if they don’t always agree on how to do it.

Nearly a dozen people were discovered trying to cross the border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The New York Post revealed one of the mysteries of how migrants avoid detection and it may surprise you.

Migrants attach carpet material to the soles of their shoes to avoid leaving footprints. They stick spongy pieces of flooring material to their shoes but this time they were caught.