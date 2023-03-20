How migrants cover their tracks when crossing the border
MIGRANTS COVER THEIR TRACKS! The mystery of how millions of migrants cross the US-Mexico border seems to have been revealed in a peculiar way. Authorities have discovered how people walk through the desert without leaving footprints in the sand.
The immigration situation in the United States and Mexico seems to be becoming more problematic every day and both governments are constantly looking for ways to combat illegal crossings, even if they don’t always agree on how to do it.
Nearly a dozen people were discovered trying to cross the border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The New York Post revealed one of the mysteries of how migrants avoid detection and it may surprise you.
Migrants attach carpet material to the soles of their shoes to avoid leaving footprints. They stick spongy pieces of flooring material to their shoes but this time they were caught.
How did authorities make the discovery?
The altered shoes were discovered after several men, women and children were arrested in Sunland Park, New Mexico. This group, which is in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection agents, had pieces of this material glued to their shoes.
The migrants who were arrested are expected to be transferred to Mexico. Their nationalities were not immediately disclosed, according to the New York Post. Authorities are continuing to investigate.
How were their shoes altered?
Putting carpet material on their shoes doesn’t allow the migrants to cover their tracks completely but it makes it difficult for agents to know how many people have taken a particular path, according to the New York Post. They showed the images of what the soles of the immigrants’ shoes looked like.
This is not the only way in which they avoid detection. In recent months, a video was revealed showing how a human trafficker, better known as a pollero, tries to help a person repel to the other side of the wall using a rope.