Biden administration sanctions the Sinaloa Cartel for fentanyl trafficking

On Wednesday afternoon, the Biden administration said they will take action against the fentanyl trafficking that has been threatening the United States for years. They announced sanctions on a network of Sinaloa Cartel members and associated entities.

The Sinaloa Cartel has been a key player in the production and trafficking of fentanyl, above all in the United States. The cartel, which is led by the Zamudio Brothers, faces sanctions.

According to CNN, on Wednesday the US government announced sanctions on a network of Sinaloa Cartel members and their relatives for supplying and producing fentanyl, a deadly drug that has shaken the country.

They group was also accused of methamphetamine trafficking in addition to producing chemical products in large-scale laboratories. Leaders of the cartel, the Zamudio brothers are among those named.