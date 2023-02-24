Biden administration sanctions the Sinaloa Cartel for fentanyl trafficking
Wednesday, the Biden administration sanctioned Sinaloa Cartel members. The White House says it will take steps to stop fentanyl trafficking.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Biden administration said they will take action against the fentanyl trafficking that has been threatening the United States for years. They announced sanctions on a network of Sinaloa Cartel members and associated entities.
The Sinaloa Cartel has been a key player in the production and trafficking of fentanyl, above all in the United States. The cartel, which is led by the Zamudio Brothers, faces sanctions.
According to CNN, on Wednesday the US government announced sanctions on a network of Sinaloa Cartel members and their relatives for supplying and producing fentanyl, a deadly drug that has shaken the country.
They group was also accused of methamphetamine trafficking in addition to producing chemical products in large-scale laboratories. Leaders of the cartel, the Zamudio brothers are among those named.
Biden administration is taking measures to stop the production of fentanyl
Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, who are the main leaders of the drug network, will face sanctions. Director of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, explained the measures that will be taken.
“Depriving this network of access and resources will hinder the Sinaloa Cartel’s ability to produce and traffic the illicit drugs it depends on,” which is why the United States government will keep a close eye on the criminal organization.
More people were sanctioned by the Biden administration
In addition to sanctioning the Zamudio brothers, other members of the cartel itself were also named, including the son of Ludim Zamudio Lerma, Ludim Zamudio Ibarra and Luis Gerardo Flores Madrid.
These people were also accused of supplying illegal chemicals used in the production of drugs. In addition, Ernesto Machado Torres and José Santana Arredondo Beltrán, who are laboratory operators, were also sanctioned, according to the United States Treasury.
Six companies were also sanctioned
In addition to sanctioning the main members of the drug network, the government also imposed sanctions on six companies owned or controlled by the Zamudio brothers.
They also sanctioned two real estate companies and two more import and export companies, director Andrea Gacki said: “The Zamudio Lerma brothers and their network enable the production of synthetic drugs that devastate American lives, while lining the pockets of Sinaloa Cartel leadership,” according to CNN.