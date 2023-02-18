Singer Alfredo Olivas and his family’s link to drug trafficking (PHOTOS)

The story of singer Alfredito Olivas’ family.

The singer’s father has been linked to drug trafficking.

The attacks that the Olivas family has suffered over the years.

Mexican singer Alfredo Olivas was reportedly kidnapped in the Concha de Oro community. According to various reports a group of armed men had intercepted the singer and his team, reported Telediario MX.

Then the singer posted on social media, seemingly “unaware” of his own kidnapping. This has caused the singer’s family’s past connections to drug trafficking to resurface.

Who is Alfredo Olivas’ father?

Better known as ‘El Chapo Alfredo’, according to infobae, he operated with his cartel in Valle del Yaqui, Sonora and it is speculated that he is the father of the singer Alfredo Olivas, the Mexican who sings narcocorridos.

Alfredo Olivas’s brother, Irving Alejandro Olivas Rojas was riddled with bullets along with his family, killing his wife and his 20-month-old son. Thus began the serious problems for the Mexican singer.