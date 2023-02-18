Singer Alfredo Olivas and his family’s link to drug trafficking (PHOTOS)
The story of singer Alfredito Olivas' family. The singer's father has been linked to drug trafficking. The Olivas family has been attacked over the years.
- The story of singer Alfredito Olivas’ family.
- The singer’s father has been linked to drug trafficking.
- The attacks that the Olivas family has suffered over the years.
Mexican singer Alfredo Olivas was reportedly kidnapped in the Concha de Oro community. According to various reports a group of armed men had intercepted the singer and his team, reported Telediario MX.
Then the singer posted on social media, seemingly “unaware” of his own kidnapping. This has caused the singer’s family’s past connections to drug trafficking to resurface.
Who is Alfredo Olivas’ father?
Better known as ‘El Chapo Alfredo’, according to infobae, he operated with his cartel in Valle del Yaqui, Sonora and it is speculated that he is the father of the singer Alfredo Olivas, the Mexican who sings narcocorridos.
Alfredo Olivas’s brother, Irving Alejandro Olivas Rojas was riddled with bullets along with his family, killing his wife and his 20-month-old son. Thus began the serious problems for the Mexican singer.
The attack on Alredo Olivas
The deaths of Alfredo Olivas’ family members are not new and they have been linked to drug trafficking, specifically with the criminal group of Sonora and Rafael Caro Quintero, the Narco of Narcos.
Alfredito Olivas nearly died when an armed group fired six shots at the singer at one of his concerts. Luckily, the Mexican singer survived this attack. According to infobae, four people were arrested at that time.
A narco banner and the attack on the singer’s father
On December 14, 2018, an armed group opened fire on the singer’s father. According to infobae, this happened in Zapopan. Although they didn’t kill Olivas, he was attacked again while recovering in the hospital.
An armed group entered the hospital and tried unsuccessfully to finish him off. According to infobae, the Olivas family altered the crime scene and cleaned up the evidence that revealed that this had occurred. Seven days after the attack, a narco-manta appeared on the pedestrian bridge of the El Campanario neighborhood, on López Mateos avenue.
Alfredo Olivas was threatened after the attempt on his life
On the narco banner, you can read accusations against Alfredito Olivas’ father, saying he is the head of a criminal group in southern Sonora. Several people died in the hospital at the time of the attack.
However, it was revealed that the dead included hitmen, not hospital personnel. Infobae reported that the capo is, “The head of the southern plaza of Sonora.”