Alfredo Olivas’ last Instagram post before kidnapping rumors spread
Alfredo Olivas shared a video on Instagram hours before kidnapping rumors. Rumors spread that the singer had been kidnapped. Luckily, he was not abducted.
- Alfredo Olivas shared a video on Instagram hours before kidnapping rumors.
- Rumors spread that the singer had been kidnapped.
- Luckily, the rumors were false.
After rumors that Alfredo Olivas had been kidnapped began to spread, fans began looking at the last video that the Mexican singer shared on Instagram hoping for clues about his well-being.
Fans of the young musician went through hours of anguish because neither his representative nor the authorities confirmed or denied the rumors he’d been abducted.
WHAT HAPPENED TO ALFREDO OLIVAS?
On Valentines Day it was announced that the singer had allegedly been kidnapped with his work team while leaving a performance in Zacatecas. It was said a group of armed men approached them on the highway, stripped them of their belongings and kidnapped them.
After confirming that Olivas is fine and that he was not kidnapped, his last Instagram video began to circulate online. His fans were talking about it.
WHAT DID HE SAY IN THE VIDEO?
In the video Olivas said: “To friends from Monterrey, Nuevo León, first of all, really thank you for this evening that you have just given Luis and yourselves there at the Arena Monterrey, but we have another surprise, come on, now we alone. First of all God, the Alfa and Omega tour on October 7. I know it’s a long way off but here the news is that ticket sales start tomorrow, February 14.”
And he added : “In case you don’t have your gift yet, this is one that you will be grateful for all your life, I assure you, a hug and see you again Monterrey on October 7 the Alpha and Omega tour at the Arena Monterrey.”
PEOPLE WERE AFRAID
Fans still want proof he’s okay: “Upload a story where you are live. Life is very difficult when there is uncertainty.” “Does anyone know if they have already released if he is okay?” “What about what is circulating on the networks? Is what happened to you true?”
Others wrote: “I have a knot in my heart, I hope everything is fine and we need signs of life.” “May God be with you at all times.” “I am going to give the ticket to my girlfriend, let’s see if we don’t die by the month of October.” “