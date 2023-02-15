Alfredo Olivas’ last Instagram post before kidnapping rumors spread

Alfredo Olivas shared a video on Instagram hours before kidnapping rumors.

Rumors spread that the singer had been kidnapped.

Luckily, the rumors were false.

After rumors that Alfredo Olivas had been kidnapped began to spread, fans began looking at the last video that the Mexican singer shared on Instagram hoping for clues about his well-being.

Fans of the young musician went through hours of anguish because neither his representative nor the authorities confirmed or denied the rumors he’d been abducted.

WHAT HAPPENED TO ALFREDO OLIVAS?

On Valentines Day it was announced that the singer had allegedly been kidnapped with his work team while leaving a performance in Zacatecas. It was said a group of armed men approached them on the highway, stripped them of their belongings and kidnapped them.

After confirming that Olivas is fine and that he was not kidnapped, his last Instagram video began to circulate online. His fans were talking about it.