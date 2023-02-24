Mhoni Vidente makes a powerful prediction.

Terrifying! What is coming for humanity?

Is Japan’s mysterious metal sphere an omen? Mhoni Vidente left her followers trembling with the recent predictions that she made on her official YouTube channel. She spoke about what is coming for humanity in the coming months after a mysterious metal sphere washed up on a beach in Japan. Could it be that this mysterious object portents something apocalyptic for the coming months? Even a bomb squad had to be called in to inspect the bizarre discovery. Mhoni Vidente predicts what awaits us In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Mhoni Vidente shared her predictions for various celebrities, but the most important and alarming came when she referred to what humanity would be experiencing in the coming months after the mysterious appearance of a metallic sphere on a beach in Japan. In recent days strange phenomena have occurred around the planet, from the increasingly frequent sighting of lights in the sky, shooting down unidentified objects, a meteorite falling in Texas and the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The Cuban psychic spoke unceremoniously about what was about to happen Mhoni Vidente was direct: “What do I think of the sightings, of a ball that fell in Japan that looks like a meteorite, like the one that fell in Texas, that they did not know about until the earth shook? What strange things are happening … I had already told them what this year is going to bring… What you can’t imagine is going to happen,” she began. And she continued: “And things are still coming to light, sightings, and there you realize that these spheres announce that radical changes are coming… That the vision I have is that an alien is going to come down and that the most powerful people in the world are going to have contact with them, in the midst of a nuclear war,” she said.

Does Mhoni Vidente predict a nuclear war? Mhoni Vidente is predicting nuclear war: “I do believe that Russia and the United States are going to drop nuclear bombs or that we are already close to them being launched, which is now in the season of Lent, it will not take long.” And she said that humanity should pray to minimize the impacts of the phenomena that are coming to Earth: “You have to pray and follow God’s commandments to weaken the devil… Remember that for the second coming of God the Antichrist had to be present and they already gave us all the signs that he is present. He has already been born, he already lives, he already dominates countries and the false prophet who is in the United States and is afraid because no one is safe in an atomic bomb, we all lose,” she concluded.

What about the metal sphere in Japan? The giant metal sphere that appeared a few days ago on a beach in Japan has baffled everyone and even the authorities still cannot give an accurate explanation of what it is, much less where it came from. The sphere measures a meter and a half in diameter, is rusty, hollow and has a piece that could be hooked to another object. It is currently being x-rayed. It’s speculated that it may be a buoy.