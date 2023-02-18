Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Mhoni Vidente says Shakira’s house is haunted and Piqué is the victim of “witchcraft” (VIDEO)

Mhoni Vidente says Shakira’s house is haunted and Piqué is the victim of “witchcraft” (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Mhoni Vidente makes a powerful prediction and has a warning for Shakira’s ex.
  • She says it has to do with Piqué’s parents.
  • Mhoni says Shakira’s house is haunted

Mhoni Vidente says that Shakira’s house is haunted. The scandals surrounding the famous ex-couple never end. Since Gerard Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía Martí has ​​been developing, a lot of information has come to light — from how his family treated Shakira, to his own mistreatment of her.

Shakira has not been able to leave Spain to move to Miami with her children for various reasons. It’s said her father’s health is keeping her in the country. However, now Mhoni Vidente has revealed what may be causing all these unexpected incidents.

The famous astrologer says Piqué is the victim of ‘witchcraft’

PHOTO: Getty Images

Mhoni shared a video on her official YouTube channel where she made various predictions about the world. Of course, she did not forget to mention the most famous and controversial ex-couple of the moment, Shakira and Piqué.

It is well known the two are on very bad terms after rumors that he was unfaithful, and not only with his current girlfriend, but also with many other women before her.

Mhoni Vidente says that Shakira’s house is haunted

Mhoni Vidente assures that Shakira's house is cursed
PHOTO: Getty Images

Mhoni revealed that the Spanish soccer player could be bewitched, as well as his family and his girlfriend. “Piqué’s parents, his girlfriend and he are under witchcraft, but not done by Shakira, it is because of other people who were with Piqué and for football reasons,” she revealed.

She also revealed that Shakira needs to be cautions of her ex’s family and his new girlfriend. “What Shakira has to do is protect herself from the bad vibes of Piqué’s mom and dad,” revealed Mhoni Vidente on El Heraldo de México.

Is Shakira’s house haunted?

YouTube / Official Channel Mhonividente

“What Shakira should also do is get out of that house, it’s haunted,” revealed the astrologer. Mhoni Vidente also mentioned that the Te Felicito singer may have done bujería so that Spain did not win.

There have been many rumors that the retired soccer player was dating several women in addition to Clara Chía, because supposedly he cheated on Shakira with many women Barranquillera with many girls before settling down with his current girlfriend.

Etiquetas: , ,
Astrology
Entertainment
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Singer Alfredo Olivas and his family’s link to drug trafficking (PHOTOS)

Mhoni Vidente says Shakira’s house is haunted and Piqué is the victim of “witchcraft” (VIDEO)
Eugenio Derbez se lamenta por la pérdida de la actriz Raquel Welch

Eugenio Derbez mourns the death of actress Raquel Welch
Murió Tim Aymar, vocalista de Control Denied y Pharaoh

Lead singer of Control Denied and Pharaoh, Tim Aymar, has died
MundoNow te tiene un listado de las señales que te podrían decir si tu pareja está engañándote

7 signs that your partner might be cheating on you