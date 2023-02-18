Mhoni Vidente makes a powerful prediction and has a warning for Shakira’s ex.

She says it has to do with Piqué’s parents.

Mhoni says Shakira’s house is haunted

Mhoni Vidente says that Shakira’s house is haunted. The scandals surrounding the famous ex-couple never end. Since Gerard Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía Martí has ​​been developing, a lot of information has come to light — from how his family treated Shakira, to his own mistreatment of her.

Shakira has not been able to leave Spain to move to Miami with her children for various reasons. It’s said her father’s health is keeping her in the country. However, now Mhoni Vidente has revealed what may be causing all these unexpected incidents.

The famous astrologer says Piqué is the victim of ‘witchcraft’

Mhoni shared a video on her official YouTube channel where she made various predictions about the world. Of course, she did not forget to mention the most famous and controversial ex-couple of the moment, Shakira and Piqué.

It is well known the two are on very bad terms after rumors that he was unfaithful, and not only with his current girlfriend, but also with many other women before her.