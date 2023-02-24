Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The actor was sentenced to five years in prison, and eight on probation.

Pablo Lyle looks unrecognizable in leaked jail photo.

Pablo Lyle leaked jail photo: A photo of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on February 3, has come to light. Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez sentenced Lyle to five years in prison and eight years of probation.

The actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a man whom Lyle punched in Miami in 2019. A road rage incident wound up destroying two lives.

Pablo Lyle was convicted of manslaughter

In 2019, Pablo Lyle had an altercation with Juan Ricardo Hernández in Miami, Florida. The actor hit Hernández, not knowing that it would change his life. Juan Ricardo died of a head injury a few days later.

On February 3, the Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez. Despite his and his wife’s testimony, the actor was sentenced to five years in jail and eight years under house arrest.