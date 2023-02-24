Shocking leaked photo of Pablo Lyle from jail (PHOTO)
Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison. Pablo Lyle looks unrecognizable in leaked jail photo.
- Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
- The actor was sentenced to five years in prison, and eight on probation.
- Pablo Lyle looks unrecognizable in leaked jail photo.
Pablo Lyle leaked jail photo: A photo of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on February 3, has come to light. Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez sentenced Lyle to five years in prison and eight years of probation.
The actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a man whom Lyle punched in Miami in 2019. A road rage incident wound up destroying two lives.
Pablo Lyle was convicted of manslaughter
In 2019, Pablo Lyle had an altercation with Juan Ricardo Hernández in Miami, Florida. The actor hit Hernández, not knowing that it would change his life. Juan Ricardo died of a head injury a few days later.
On February 3, the Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez. Despite his and his wife’s testimony, the actor was sentenced to five years in jail and eight years under house arrest.
How Lyle adjusted to life in prison
Apparently, his adjustment to prison life was not that difficult. Mexican host Andrea Legarreta reported on the morning program Hoy about how Pablo Lyle’s fellow inmates received him in jail.
The host said that apparently the inmates were aware of Pablo Lyle’s case and he was greeted with applause from his fellow inmates. “Because of Pablo’s behavior in prison, he has met people who treat him very well,” she added.
Pablo Lyle’s leaked prison photo
A photograph that has shocked users and all those who have been following Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s case as been leaked.
El Gordo y La Flaca posted Pablo Lyle’s leaked prison photo. In it, he looks dull and, most surprisingly, he is bald. According to the account, Pablo Lyle has been booked again to be transferred to a prison in Florida to serve his sentence.
Fans were shocked by Pablo Lyle’s leaked prison photo
Once the photo of a downcast and bald Pablo Lyle came to light, internet users immediately commented. Many have been taken by surprise because the Mexican actor looks drastically different.
“My God, how life can change from one day to the next.” “And he had a wig.” “But he’s bald.” “Stress and problems make us age.” “Did they take off his wig?” “Wow, the stress left him bald.”