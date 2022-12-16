USCIS is updating the naturalization test for those seeking US citizenship

The USCIS is updating the naturalization test.

It is testing updates to the exam required for US citizenship.

They are focusing on the speaking and civics sections.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating the naturalization tests for immigrant applicants who want US citizenship, according to a recent statement from the agency.

The federal government, headed by President Joe Biden, announced on Wednesday that it will update the test that immigrants must pass to acquire US citizenship, particularly regarding the speaking and civics portions of the exam.

HOW IS USCIS UPDATING THE NATURALIZATION TEST?

Officials from the USCIS detailed through a statement that their experts “conducted reviews of the naturalization test and recommended redesigning the speaking and civics test to improve testing standards”.

The agency said it will seek about 1,500 people enrolled in adult education classes to test the modifications. The current test consists of four parts: reading, writing, civics and the ability to speak and understand English.