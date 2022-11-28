Who can file for asylum online?

Not everyone will be able to do this.

USCIS gives the details about affirmative asylum. Recently, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) announced that some immigrants will be able to apply for asylum online. The immigration agency stated who can use this option. Immigrants applying for affirmative asylum will be able to file their paperwork online. What does this mean? According to the USCIS, these are people who are already in the United States and who are not facing removal proceedings. Who cannot file for asylum online? “The expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS, as we make our operations more efficient and effective for the agency and our stakeholders, applicants and petitioners,” said the director of the immigration agency in a statement to which MundoNOW had access. The I-589 form called “Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal” can be processed on the official USCIS website. However, some people will not be able to do this. Read the details below.

Who won’t be able to apply for asylum online? “The option to file affirmative asylum applications online is part of USCIS’s ongoing move to minimize reliance on paper records and further transition to an electronic environment,” added Ur M. Jaddou, who was appointed USCIS Director on August 3, 2021. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the first type of immigrants who will not be able to apply for their papers online are those who are in the middle of “proceedings in an immigration court or before the Board of Appeals of Cases of Immigration”.

Who else can’t apply online? Unaccompanied minors and those in the midst of removal proceedings may not apply for asylum online either. In addition, those people who “are among the categories of applicants who currently must submit their application by postal mail to the Asylum Verification Center” will not be able to submit it online either. Finally, immigrants who have already filed a Form I-589 and it is still pending with USCIS, will not be able to file a new one online. People will need to create an account where they will upload their application and can check its status, according to the Dallas News.

How to apply for asylum online? The agency also provided a series of instructions to carry out this procedure online and stated that, “There is no cost to set up an account, which offers a variety of functions, including the ability to communicate with USCIS about an application through a secure mailbox.” Other functionality of the account is to respond online to Requests for Evidence, according to the USCIS. It is worth mentioning that people afraid to live in their country and who need protection can request asylum or refuge, in the United States. To see the instructions, click here. With information from USCIS, Dallas News and CNN.