The US will not require interviews for certain nonimmigrant visas
The US waives visa interviews for certain applicants. Some applicants will still be required to complete a US visa interview.
US visa interview waiver. The US government has surprising news about visas! Recent changes to the visa application process will benefit many who want to travel to the United States.
The United States will not require interviews for certain visa applicants. However, this doesn’t apply to everyone. Find out who will be able to skip this step.
What are the different types of US visas?
If you are Mexican and want to travel to the United States, whether for work, school or simply for a vacation, you must have a visa. This is one of the most essential documents for international travel.
The US Immigration and Nationality Act states that there are three types of US visas. Tourist visas for vacations or business trips, student visas and temporary work visas. They cost around $160 (2,943 Mexican pesos), according to Milenio
The State Department is waiving some visa interviews
Milenio reported that on December 23, 2022 the US State Department released a statement saying that certain applicants will not need to meet with a consular officer, who conducts US visa interviews.
However, only some applicants will benefit from this new change and it will also be related to the type of visa they want. The main objective is to facilitate travel and reduce waiting times.
Who will be exempt from the US visa interview?
Those who will be exempted from a visa interview are: Temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers with H-2 visas; students applying for F and M visas; academic exchange visitors on academic J visas; professionals with specialized jobs for H-1B visas; educational exchange visitors who want H-3 visas; athletes, entertainers and presenters for P visas.
Participants in international cultural exchange programs with Q visas; transfer of executives or managers within the same company with L visas; participants in international Q visa cultural exchange programs, are also exempt, according to Milenio.
Where can you apply for a visa?
According to infobae, the US visa interview waivers were initially implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect wait times for documents.
Given this, the US State Department hopes that this will reduce wait times in order to expedite the process for international travelers. Visa applicants can use this link to make an appointment.