The US will not require interviews for certain nonimmigrant visas

The US waives visa interviews for certain applicants.

Some applicants will still be required to complete a US visa interview.

Where can you apply for a temporary visa?

US visa interview waiver. The US government has surprising news about visas! Recent changes to the visa application process will benefit many who want to travel to the United States.

The United States will not require interviews for certain visa applicants. However, this doesn’t apply to everyone. Find out who will be able to skip this step.

What are the different types of US visas?

If you are Mexican and want to travel to the United States, whether for work, school or simply for a vacation, you must have a visa. This is one of the most essential documents for international travel.

The US Immigration and Nationality Act states that there are three types of US visas. Tourist visas for vacations or business trips, student visas and temporary work visas. They cost around $160 (2,943 Mexican pesos), according to Milenio