Terrifying videos of the latest earthquake in Turkey (VIDEOS)
Turkey was hit by another powerful earthquake on February 20. The quake brought more devastation. It took the country by surprise.
On Monday another earthquake struck Turkey. As the nation was still recovering from the first devastating disaster a new quake took them by surprise. This time it was a magnitude 6.4 quake that shook the country.
Videos of the latest quake have emerged on social media. They show residents panicking as they suffered through another natural disaster.
Terrifying video of the latest earthquake in Turkey
After another 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Hatay region of Turkey on Monday, residents began to share videos on social media. They show the panic as another catastrophe strikes the country.
In one of the videos shared online, we can hear voices filled with fear. The video shows a building collapsing as smoke billows up from the wreckage.
Terror after another earthquake in Turkey
After the latest earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, another video was shared that shows a large number of people inside an airport. It’s clear they are frightened by what is happening.
The country is still recovering from the first earthquake that occurred just a few weeks ago and now they will have to deal with the consequences of a new one.
People were caught by surprise in the streets
As the country was still recovering from the first earthquake, a new one took them by surprise on Monday. People shared many frightening videos on social media.
In one of these videos, we can see that the incident caught them off guard even in the streets. A group of people tried to keep themselves safe on the pavement, while we see a line of motorcycles toppling over.
Buildings and cars shaking
Another video shared on Twitter shows how a building and a car begin to shake as the earthquake hits.
The video captures a truck that begins to move from one side to another after the ground begins to shake due to the quake. Similarly, a building ahead of the truck begins to collapse.