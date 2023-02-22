Terrifying videos of the latest earthquake in Turkey (VIDEOS)

Turkey was hit by another powerful earthquake on February 20.

The quake brought more devastation.

It took the country by surprise.

On Monday another earthquake struck Turkey. As the nation was still recovering from the first devastating disaster a new quake took them by surprise. This time it was a magnitude 6.4 quake that shook the country.

Videos of the latest quake have emerged on social media. They show residents panicking as they suffered through another natural disaster.

Terrifying video of the latest earthquake in Turkey

After another 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Hatay region of Turkey on Monday, residents began to share videos on social media. They show the panic as another catastrophe strikes the country.

In one of the videos shared online, we can hear voices filled with fear. The video shows a building collapsing as smoke billows up from the wreckage.