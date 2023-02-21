Mexican authorities report the discovery of a clandestine grave in Tlajomulco.

They confirmed that there were around 31 bodies.

So far, 80 bags with human remains have been extracted. HORRIFIC FIND! In Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, the Mexican authorities made a shocking discovery when they found a mass grave that contained around 31 bodies. According to initial reports from authorities more than 80 bags with human remains were removed from the grave. Reports indicated that they had already identified half of the bodies that were found in the mass grave. At the moment, the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office, together with the Department of Forensic Sciences, are investigating the events that occurred in the territory where the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CNGJ) has a presence. 31 BODIES ARE DISCOVERED Jalisco state authorities confirmed the discovery of 31 bodies in mass graves. The discovery occurred in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, where police explained that the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) is exhuming and identifying the bodies, according to Attorney General Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz. “We have 30, 31 victims already accounted for with the processing carried out by the institute, it is also a somewhat detailed process and we have to wait for the bodies to be fully identified, for all the remains that are located to be structured,” Luis Joaquín Méndez reported, according to Milenio Noticias.

Have they identified the bodies yet? Half of the exhumed bodies have already been identified by authorities, according to Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz. The human remains were found in the Bosque de la Primavera, which is located in the town of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga. At the moment, they are waiting to inform the relatives about the findings. “The numbers reported to me so far state that at least 50 percent of the victims located at these points in San Isidro Mazatepec correspond to 15 or 16 victims subject to the information they give me later, but those are the people that we have already pre-identified with some data for the delivery to their relatives,” the AG revealed, according to Milenio Noticias.

How many remains have been identified? The authorities revealed that they found around 80 bags with remains. According to Attorney General Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, they are working to identify the new bodies that they recovered from the mass grave and waiting for them to be delivered to their families. “We would have to verify the data now because we work with the institute based on the number of victims and obviously, since we are interested in the prompt identification so that they can be delivered to their families,” revealed AG Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, regarding the bodies found in Bosque de la primavera.

How is the work going? Luis Joaquín Méndez indicated that they are working to identify the bodies found in the mass graves. Likewise, they declared that the points where the bones of the victims were buried have already been located and it is expected that in a short time the families will be able to get their loved ones back. “Work is underway, the staff even had to be divided because the two points were located as you already know, but the idea is to finish processing them as soon as possible,” Luis Joaquín Méndez reported, according to Milenio News. At the moment, they revealed that they are investigating what happened to the victims.