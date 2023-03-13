Who qualifies for permanent residence in the US based on family ties?

What is permanent residence in the US?

There is more than one type of permanent residency based on family ties and the two categories take a different amount of time to process.

First, permanent residence, better known as a Green Card, allows an immigrant to live and work in the United States permanently, as its name indicates. There are two categories: “Immediate Relatives” and “Family Preference”.

Immigrant visas for Immediate Relatives only take a few months to process, according to Telemundo Dallas. This applies to spouses or children under 21 years of age and requires two forms. Form I-130 allows a citizen to request an immigrant visa for their spouse and children under 21 years of age. Form I- 485 allows the immigrant spouse to request residency. Parents of US citizens can also receive residency by completing the I-130 and I-485 forms mentioned above, as can orphans adopted outside the country or the United States.