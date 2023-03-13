Who qualifies for permanent residence in the US based on family ties?
Find out what it means to become a permanent US resident and how to qualify for this classification. We can answer your questions about who qualifies for a Green Card based on family ties.
There is more than one type of permanent residency based on family ties and the two categories take a different amount of time to process.
What is permanent US residence and who qualifies?
First, permanent residence, better known as a Green Card, allows an immigrant to live and work in the United States permanently, as its name indicates. There are two categories: “Immediate Relatives” and “Family Preference”.
Immigrant visas for Immediate Relatives only take a few months to process, according to Telemundo Dallas. This applies to spouses or children under 21 years of age and requires two forms. Form I-130 allows a citizen to request an immigrant visa for their spouse and children under 21 years of age. Form I- 485 allows the immigrant spouse to request residency. Parents of US citizens can also receive residency by completing the I-130 and I-485 forms mentioned above, as can orphans adopted outside the country or the United States.
Permanent residence by Family Preference
The second category is Family Preference which has a waiting list for visas that can take up to two years depending on the beneficiary’s country of origin. This category is subdivided.
First Preference is given to unmarried children of any age of US parents. Second Preference goes to unmarried spouses and children under 21 or older, of permanent residents. Third Preference is for married children, their spouses and children of US citizens. Finally, Fourth Preference is assigned to siblings, their spouses and minor children of US citizens.
Family Preference visas are subject to annual quotas
Family Preference visas are subject to annual quotas so applicants are put on a waiting list.
Like Immediate Preference visas, people in the Family Preference category will have to fill out forms I-130 and I-485.