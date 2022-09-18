How much does it cost to apply for residency in the US?

The cost of legal residency in the United States varies depending on whether you live inside or outside the country.

Find out the cost of applying for US residency! Are you about to start the process of obtaining permanent residence? Before taking the first step, it is important to know how much money you must save to cover the cost of US residency.

The cost of applying for US residency varies depending on whether the applicant lives inside or outside the country. For example, those who live in the United States must pay approximately $1,760, while residents of other countries must pay $1,200.

Cost of form I-130

The cost of the United States residency process includes the form I-130, which is $535, regardless of the country where the applicant lives. This is the first step towards obtaining permanent residence.

This form is extremely important and it is essential to fill it out with 100% verifiable and truthful information, since any error could prevent you from moving on to the next step. In cases where there is no direct relationship with a US resident, obtaining the document will be determined by a priority range.