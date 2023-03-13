NASA issues warning about gigantic asteroid the size of the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

They plant to destroy the asteroid.

Could it hit the Earth?

Much has been speculated about the possible end of the world. Now a huge asteroid could hit the planet and extinguish all life on Earth. NASA has issued a warning about a gigantic asteroid that threatens the planet.

This huge asteroid is the size of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and could destroy several cities if it hits the Earth. According to NASA experts it could crash on the planet on Valentine’s Day 2046.

NASA warns of asteroid 2023 DW

The asteroid is named 2023 DW and was confirmed on February 28. Scientists say there is possibility of it colliding with the Earth on February 12, 2046 around 4 p.m. However, they have not yet pinpointed exactly where the space rock will fall.

Experts say it could impact anywhere from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and from the west to the east coast of the US, with Los Angeles, Hawaii and Washington DC as possibilities.