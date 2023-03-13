NASA warns a city-sized asteroid could hit the Earth!
Much has been speculated about the possible end of the world. Now a huge asteroid could hit the planet and extinguish all life on Earth. NASA has issued a warning about a gigantic asteroid that threatens the planet.
This huge asteroid is the size of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and could destroy several cities if it hits the Earth. According to NASA experts it could crash on the planet on Valentine’s Day 2046.
NASA warns of asteroid 2023 DW
The asteroid is named 2023 DW and was confirmed on February 28. Scientists say there is possibility of it colliding with the Earth on February 12, 2046 around 4 p.m. However, they have not yet pinpointed exactly where the space rock will fall.
Experts say it could impact anywhere from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and from the west to the east coast of the US, with Los Angeles, Hawaii and Washington DC as possibilities.
NASA asteroid 2023 DW: Is it the end of the world?
According to the Daily Mail, the alleged asteroid’s impact could be similar to that of the Tunguska 12 megaton event that crashed into Siberia 114 years ago. This caused a nuclear explosion which destroyed more than 80 million trees.
After announcing the discovery of the huge space rock, NASA has stated that “several weeks of data are needed to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits in the future.” As the days go by the probabilities change.
Is there danger?
According to expert research, 2023 DW currently ranks at the top of NASA’s Risk List with a 1 on the Torino scale. This means that at the moment there is no risk to cause concern in humans.
“A routine discovery predicting a near-Earth pass that does not represent an unusual level of danger,” reads the description on the Torino scale. People have speculated for years that humans could face extinction from a giant asteroid.
New research
“Current calculations show that the possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely without cause for public attention or public concern. New telescopic observations will most likely lead to reassignment to Level 0. Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in,” NASA tweeted.
If it does reach 10 on the Torino scale, that would mean: “A collision is certain, capable of causing a global climate catastrophe that may threaten the future of civilization as we know it, whether it impacts on land or in the ocean. Such events occur on average once every 100,000 years, or less frequently.”