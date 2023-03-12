Travel advisories for Mexico: What are the most dangerous areas?

The State Department issues travel advisories for Mexico.

The State Department issues travel advisories for Mexico due to the extreme violence in some parts of the country. This comes in the wake of the recent kidnapping and murder of US citizens. Find out which places to avoid in the near future.

Mexico has 32 states and the Biden administration has “do not travel” advisories in effect for six of them. Now that summer vacations are just around the corner, Americans should take note of what areas to avoid.

TRAVEL ADVISORIES FOR MEXICO

The US has “do not travel” advisories in place for six Mexican states. They are: Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Meanwhile, another seven states have orange alerts, which means “reconsider travel”.

Those are: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Morelos. The other states with the exception of Campeche and Yucatán have yellow alerts, which means “exercise caution”.