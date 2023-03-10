Shocking! A fifth person was traveling with the Americans kidnapped in Mexico
More surprising news about the Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico. Apparently, a fifth person was traveling with them.
Last week a terrifying incident occurred in Matamoros, Mexico when an armed group kidnapped four young Americans traveling in a white minivan. The incident occurred when the victims were caught in the crossfire of a shootout between criminal organizations.
After several days, the Mexican authorities finally found the four Americans who had been kidnapped by a group of armed men. Unfortunately, two of them were murdered.
Now, it’s being reported that a fifth person was traveling with the victims, who had gone to Mexico for cosmetic surgery. She contacted the police when her friends didn’t return to the US side of the border when she expected them.
This person did not cross into Mexico as her companions were supposed to return in just a few minutes. She has been identified as Cheryl Orange. Her friends were supposed to be dropping off Latavia McGee for a tummy tuck in Mexcio.
What happened to Cheryl Orange?
Orange stayed in a motel in Brownsville, Texas and said that she grew concerned as the hours passed and she didn’t hear back from the others. However, she never imagined that they had been kidnapped or killed.
The five friends had driven a rented minivan from South Carolina on Thursday to the southern tip of Texas, according to a police report based on Orange’s account. Four of them left Friday morning around 8 a.m. to go to Mexico, according to the The Associated Press.
Cheryl waited for her friends
Cheryl Orange told local media that she didn’t cross into Mexico, where a Mexican woman was also killed in the violence.
Orange told police that she didn’t cross the border because she didn’t have her identification and that she was waiting for a call from McGee. The other young man who survived was identified as Eric Williams, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard were killed in the attack.
“She tried to call their cell phones”
Orange confirmed via text that the friends went on the trip to accompany McGee for cosmetic surgery. “She just had cosmetic surgery, and that’s it. That’s it, and this happened to them.”
Cheryl Orange told authorities in Brownsville that she had everyone’s luggage but had not been able to reach them, according to the police report. “She tried to call their cell phones but they rang off,” the report says.