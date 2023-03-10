More surprising news about the Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico.

Apparently, a fifth person was traveling with them.

Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard were killed in the attack.

Last week a terrifying incident occurred in Matamoros, Mexico when an armed group kidnapped four young Americans traveling in a white minivan. The incident occurred when the victims were caught in the crossfire of a shootout between criminal organizations.

After several days, the Mexican authorities finally found the four Americans who had been kidnapped by a group of armed men. Unfortunately, two of them were murdered.

A fifth person was traveling with the Americans

Now, it’s being reported that a fifth person was traveling with the victims, who had gone to Mexico for cosmetic surgery. She contacted the police when her friends didn’t return to the US side of the border when she expected them.

This person did not cross into Mexico as her companions were supposed to return in just a few minutes. She has been identified as Cheryl Orange. Her friends were supposed to be dropping off Latavia McGee for a tummy tuck in Mexcio.