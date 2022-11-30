Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61.

The Democrat was re-elected less than a month ago.

He represented the 4th district of Virginia.

Recently the sad news of the death of Virginia Representative Don McEachin was announced. US Congressman Donald McEachin has died less than a month after being re-elected to represent Virginia’s 4th district.

EFE reports that Congressman Donald McEachin died on Monday at the age of 61 after battling the after-effects of colorectal cancer. Less than a month earlier he won re-election in his district.

US Congressman Donald McEachin dies

The congressman’s office reported his death and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement calling McEachin a “tireless fighter” and a “force for economic opportunity and environmental justice”.

“We are all devastated by the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Tara Rountree, his chief of staff, said in the statement. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle,” she added.