US Congressman Donald McEachin dies less than a month after being re-elected
Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61. The Democrat was re-elected less than a month ago. He represented the 4th district of Virginia.
Recently the sad news of the death of Virginia Representative Don McEachin was announced. US Congressman Donald McEachin has died less than a month after being re-elected to represent Virginia’s 4th district.
EFE reports that Congressman Donald McEachin died on Monday at the age of 61 after battling the after-effects of colorectal cancer. Less than a month earlier he won re-election in his district.
US Congressman Donald McEachin dies
The congressman’s office reported his death and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement calling McEachin a “tireless fighter” and a “force for economic opportunity and environmental justice”.
“We are all devastated by the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Tara Rountree, his chief of staff, said in the statement. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle,” she added.
Virginia lawmaker advocated for gun control, environmental reforms and affordable health care
CNN reports throughout his career McEachin advocated for reforms to gun laws, environmental protection and affordable health care. He is remembered for his dedication and tireless advocacy.
McEachin was first elected to the US Congress in 2016. The district he represents, which includes Virginia’s capitol, Richmond, will hold a special election to fill the vacancy. Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin will set the date.
Less than a month after midterms, Virginia’s 4th district will have to hold a special election
McEachin’s death and the time it may take to fill his seat — which could be several months — will not substantially alter the balance of power in the House of Representatives, since beginning in January the Republicans will hold the majority.
It’s likely a Democrat will win the special election since the district he represented is strongly Democratic and McEachin’s opponent lost by about 30 percentage points.
Donald McEachin: Politician, lawyer and advocate
Aston Donald McEachin was born on October 10, 1961 in Nuremberg, Germany, where his father served in the army. He was an attorney with a degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and also earned an M.D. from Virginia Union University, according to Politico.