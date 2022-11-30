The First Lady is in charge of the Christmas spirit.

Did Jill Biden do more than Melania?

The White House is adorned with fir trees.

First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday decorations. This year’s theme is “We the People” (Nosotros, el pueblo). She has adorned the presidential residence with 77 fir trees and more than 83,000 lights.

Different rooms were decorated for the occasion by 150 volunteers who worked for a week. Jill Biden aims to “capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of ​​the United States”. The final results were shared on social media.

How did Jill Biden decorate the White House for Christmas?

From bells to cardboard animals, fake snow and a gingerbread replica of the White House itself, the presidential residence kicked off the holiday season with bright holiday traditions.

Jill Biden chose “We the People” as her theme, alluding to the preamble to the US Constitution, which begins with this phrase. The first lady has wanted to be close to the people, like her husband. FILED UNDER: Jill Biden Decorates Christmas