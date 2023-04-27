Understanding the transgender experience: 4 things you need to know

Approximately 18% of people who identify as transgender are between 13 and 17.

Understanding the transgender experience. According to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, in the United States, approximately 18% of people who identify as transgender are between the ages of 13 and 17. In total, 1.6 million adolescents over the age of 13 and adults are in this group.

For this reason, it is important to understand what it means to be transgender in order to create a support system for this community, which is made up of so many young people. We’ve got four things to help you understand the transgender experience.

According to the Mayo Clinic, gender identity refers to a person’s internal perception of being male, female, a combination of both, or neither. This manifests itself in mannerisms, communication style, interests, style of dress, and both the inner and outer expression of a person’s personality and essence.

Transgender people’s gender identity does not correspond to the sex assigned to them at birth. They often do not follow the social norms of expression regarding the gender that was assigned to them at birth and often don’t view their gender as binary.