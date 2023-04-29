Common myths about bisexuality
What are the most common myths about bisexuality? A 2021 Gallup poll revealed that at least 7.1 percent of US adults consider themselves part of the LGBT community, whether they are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. This represents an increase of 3.5% from the previous year. These four groups were the most common sexual orientations and gender identities, along with heterosexuality.
Bisexuality is defined as sexual, romantic, emotional, or physical attraction to both men and women. However, there are many myths surrounding this sexual orientation. Find out the top four!
Being bisexual means you are equally attracted to men and women
Among the most common myths about bisexuality is that it it’s a phase or that people only identify themselves as part of the LGBT community to gain attention or that, based on the fact that sexuality is a spectrum, all people are bisexual. Perhaps one of the biggest myths is that bisexuals are equally attracted to men and women.
This could not be further from the truth. A bisexual person could be more attracted to one gender more than the other. They could feel different sorts of attraction to different genders and they can even be attracted to non-binary people.
Bisexuality and homosexuality are the same
Another of the most common myths about bisexuality is that those who identify as bi are just in denial about being homosexual. This belief is often attributed more to men, who may be more hesitant to admit same-sex attraction.
People often believe that bi women are only looking for a sexual or romantic relationship with someone of the same sex to as practice for a formal relationship with a man. Although it is not known whether more men or women identify as bisexual, women are more likely to be open about it.
Bisexuality is the same as pansexuality
There are many misconceptions about bisexuality. Among them is the belief that bisexuality and pansexuality are the same thing. Although they share some characteristics, they are not interchangeable.
Pansexuality places a greater emphasis on people’s openness to experiencing or entering into romantic or sexual relationships with people of any gender or sex, while bisexuals are more interested in dating both men and women. Either way, everyone is different.
Being bisexual means you aren’t monogamous
One of the biggest myths about bisexuality is that bisexuals can’t be monogamous. Another false belief is that men and women are more likely to cheat on their partners when they identify as bisexual.
This misunderstanding comes from the belief that people who identify as bi don’t want to limit themselves to having sex with only men or only women for any length of time. The reality is that sexual orientation has nothing to do with a person’s ability to be monogamous.