What are some common myths about bisexuality?

Those who identify as bisexual are often misunderstood.

We have the four biggest misconceptions about being bisexual.

What are the most common myths about bisexuality? A 2021 Gallup poll revealed that at least 7.1 percent of US adults consider themselves part of the LGBT community, whether they are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. This represents an increase of 3.5% from the previous year. These four groups were the most common sexual orientations and gender identities, along with heterosexuality.

Bisexuality is defined as sexual, romantic, emotional, or physical attraction to both men and women. However, there are many myths surrounding this sexual orientation. Find out the top four!

Being bisexual means you are equally attracted to men and women

Among the most common myths about bisexuality is that it it’s a phase or that people only identify themselves as part of the LGBT community to gain attention or that, based on the fact that sexuality is a spectrum, all people are bisexual. Perhaps one of the biggest myths is that bisexuals are equally attracted to men and women.

This could not be further from the truth. A bisexual person could be more attracted to one gender more than the other. They could feel different sorts of attraction to different genders and they can even be attracted to non-binary people.