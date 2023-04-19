If you have a gay friend, you know how amazing they are.

Find out why you need a gay best friend.

Nothing compares to a gay bestie who always has your back. Even if you’re not gay, it’s time for you to focus on meeting some gay men. Life can be hard, but it’s so much better with a best friend by your side. Some friends offer support, others offer companionship, many make you laugh, and some empathize with you, but there is something unique and amazing about having a gay best friend. We’re not sure if it’s because they’re more in touch with their feelings than many straight guys or because they’re not trying to get you into bed, but a gay best friend offers something special. They really know what friendship is As Terrance Dean, author of Straight From Your Gay Best Friend tells Glamor, the secret is that gay men “relate to our BFFs because we’re in touch with our emotions…” “We are not trying to sleep with our good girlfriends, and we certainly won’t borrow your best fashions and not return them.” All of this is true, which is why you need a gay best friend.

1. He will help you love your body Your gay best friend knows what it’s like to be insecure, so he’ll understand when you’re feeling fat or worried about your body. He’ll also know exactly what to say to cheer you up and he’ll never let you forget that you’re beautiful. It is true that a gay man has no interest in your body sexually, but he will appreciate your beauty on a platonic level. 2. Sometimes you need a little brutal honesty from a friend Your gay best friend is going to tell you like it is. He will tell you the brutal, honest truth without sugarcoating his opinions at all. He’ll tell you when you look haggard, he’ll be honest if you say something stupid, and he’ll never forget to tell you that your outfit looks awful. And you know what? It’s exactly what you need to hear.

3. Your gay bestie will help you choose the perfect outfit Speaking of hideous outfits, you should meet up with gay friends because they’re awesome shopping partners, telling you what looks good on you in a refreshingly honest, yet sweet way. And since they’re not trying to get into your pants, you know they’re going to give you their true opinion on whether or not those pants are appropriate. 4. They will teach you to communicate with men Your gay best friend is a man, so he knows how men think (for better or worse). However, he also relates to you on a friendship level. He can help you understand the boys in your life in a unique way, and he will explain it to you so that you understand it well. And since your gay best friend is in touch with his emotions, he can be a shoulder to cry on when the other man in your life hurts you.

5. He’ll tell you which guys to avoid If a guy doesn’t call you back, he’s not for you. If a man won’t introduce you to his friends, it’s a red flag. Listen to your gay best friend when he tells you that a man is not the one for you. He knows exactly how wonderful you are. He knows how special a guy needs to be to you. He is not competing for your affection and he knows about heartbreak. 6. Your gay best friend will be there to pick up the pieces Your gay friend has masculine energy when you need it and supportive feminine energy when you need it. He’s not afraid of a few tears and will be there when the other men in your life let you down.

7. He is the friend who will help you feel comfortable in your own skin Coming out has to be incredibly scary, yet despite all the potential criticism or hate that could follow this, your gay best friend did it anyway. He had to be true to himself and learned to be comfortable with who he is. That is not an easy task for anyone, regardless of their sexual preference, age, or gender. Learning to be 100% comfortable in your own skin is a great challenge for everyone. A gay best friend will show you what it means to be strong and confident and help you feel the same way. Gay men will support you and love you for who you are, and if that’s not the greatest gift a friend can give you, we’re not sure what is.