How to Educate Your Kids About Gay Pride & LGBT Sex Education
It's hard enough educating your kids about the "traditional" birds and bees so LGBT sex education can be pretty daunting for many parents (...)
- We are getting into different times now
- The kids probably will need some help with LGBT education
- Here are some tips
It’s hard enough educating your kids about the “traditional” birds and bees so LGBT sex education can be pretty daunting for many parents. One thing to keep in mind is that your kids probably much more likely to accept it as the norm than you realize. They’re growing up in a much different world than you did and they’ve been exposed to positive LGBT role models in the media, and hopefully in the real world, for most of their lives.
So, while you should educate them about our country’s history of discrimination, why we celebrate gay pride and why issues like marriage equality are so incredibly important, you definitely don’t want to encourage them to start thinking something they already take for granted is abnormal.
The perfect moment for LGBT information
June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, which makes it the ideal time to bring up LGBT sex education with your hetero and non-hetero kids. Why not start by giving them a quick history lesson about the June 28, 1969 Stonewall Riots and the birth of the LGBT rights in this country.
It’s worth pointing out that although the movement started in 1969, it wasn’t until 2011 that Bill Clinton officially made June Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. As far as we’ve come, there’s still a long way to go. Just last month an Iowa legislator fought hard to pass an amendment banning the Governor’s Conference on LGBTQ Youth in that state even though he was forced to admit he had no idea what LGBTQ stands for. Um….
We are all the same
Remind them of Barack Obama’s words: “When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” How you approach the subject of LGBT sex education facts depends on how old your kids are and how diverse their, and your, social circle is. Rather than stressing the sex part, it’s probably easier on everyone to stress the love and equality aspects. When kids are younger it’s best to keep things simple and stress that it’s about everyone being free to love who they want to regardless of race or gender. As they get older you can talk about bullying and acceptance.
Use examples like the Mormon mom whose 13-year-old son recently came out to her, forcing her to re-examine her faith and the church she grew up in. If you need a little guidance, the Human Rights Campaign has tons of fact sheets and videos to help parents and educators prepare to answer kids’ questions. As a parent, you know best what amount of detail you are comfortable with explaining about LGBT sex education facts and what your kids can handle.
Watch the language
This is also an excellent opportunity to discuss bullying and how it affects LGBT kids. Remind them that using expressions like “That’s so gay!” or “You’re so gay!” as an insult is a form of bullying and can be extremely hurtful to their peers. As ridiculous as it sounds to find a teachable moment for kids in anything the Kardashians do, Bruce Jenner’s very public journey as he transitions to being a woman is actually an excellent jumping off point for explaining what transgender means. Let your kids know that you are open to any questions they may have.
Finally, take advantage of the many amazing resources for kids, teachers and parents. The Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Network “is a next-generation LGBTQ racial and gender justice organization that empowers and trains queer, trans and allied youth leaders to advocate, organize, and mobilize an intersectional movement for safer schools and healthier communities.” The Gay Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN) and PFLAG are both great organization aimed at educating, uniting and empowering kids.