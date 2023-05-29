Urgent recall! Trader Joe’s instant coffee could contain glass

Trader Joe’s issues recall of Instant Cold Brew Coffee.

The store says some containers could contain glass.

Make sure you don’t have the affected product at home.

Urgent recall of Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee: Target and Walmart have issued product recalls recently and now Trader Joe’s joins them.

Popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s has issued an urgent call for a product that could be harmful to some consumers because it may contain glass.

Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee will be removed from shelves after customer complaints. It turns out that, according to Fox 26, some people found glass shards inside the container.

This could cause severe injuries to consumers, though so far none have been reported so far. The company has reportedly already notified the distributor about this problem and they are trying to fix the situation.