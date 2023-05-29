Urgent recall! Trader Joe’s instant coffee could contain glass
Trader Joe's issues recall of Instant Cold Brew Coffee. The store issued a notice saying some containers could contain glass.
Popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s has issued an urgent call for a product that could be harmful to some consumers because it may contain glass.
Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee will be removed from shelves after customer complaints. It turns out that, according to Fox 26, some people found glass shards inside the container.
This could cause severe injuries to consumers, though so far none have been reported so far. The company has reportedly already notified the distributor about this problem and they are trying to fix the situation.
Details about the recall
Fox 26 indicated the affected coffee has the following codes: SKU no. 67436 and the date codes of EXP 6/13/ 2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024.
Trader Joe’s issued a statement saying users should check their pantries to make sure they don’t have any of the affected packages.
What to do if you bought the recalled coffee
If you bought the recalled Instant Cold Brew Coffee you can bring it to any Trader Joe’s store and request a refund. You can also contact the store with any questions.
They can be reached by phone at (626) 599-3817. Trader Joe’s is open Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm, according to Fox 26.