Day laborer shares video of crops going to waste in Florida

Ron DeSantis’ harsh laws are negatively affecting Florida farmers.

Immigrants aren’t showing up to work.

What happens to the crops?

Florida’s new immigration law will go into effect on July 1. It requires businesses with 25 or more employees to verify the immigration status of their workers. Many say Ron DeSantis is hurting Florida farmers with his harsh policies.

Supporters of the law argue that it is necessary to combat what they perceive to be a problem with undocumented immigration. They also say that it will open up jobs for people who are in the country legally.

Video shows crops going to waste in Florida

But opponents worry that labor shortages in agriculture, construction and hospitality will increase. «Florida is going to be without a huge workforce, and that’s really going to hurt the state,» said Yesica Ramirez of the Florida Farmers Association.

«Florida has an unemployment rate of less than 3% right now. In fact, we are experiencing a major labor shortage,” said Felipe Sousa Lazaballet, executive director of Hope Community Center.