Former women’s prison guard charged with raping multiple inmates
Gregory Rodríguez may have raped at least 22 prisoners. The former women's prison guard is being held on $7.8 million bail. He faces 96 criminal charges.
Former prison guard Gregory Rodríguez could be sentenced to over 300 years in jail if he is found guilty of 96 counts of sexual assault against some 13 inmates at the Women’s Center in Chowchilla, California.
The 54-year-old is accused of committing these crimes while working as a prison guard. An internal investigation against him forced him to leave his position in August 2022 after 12 years of service.
Gregory Rodríguez may have abused at least 22 prisoners
The first report of the investigation was filed in December by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Detectives state that Rodríguez could have abused at least 22 prisoners, in the case they presented to the district attorney in January.
He faces a total of 96 criminal charges
County District Attorney’s Office Wood details in his report that the former prison guard allegedly abused the inmates beginning 2014, although most of the complaints are from the last two years.
Rodríguez faces a total of 96 criminal charges, 39 of them corresponding to individual sexual assaults, including rape, sodomy, sexual assault and rape under color of authority, the statement said.
He is being held on $7.8 million bail
The suspect remains in the county jail. He is being held on $7.8 million bail, the DA’s office said. The DA highlights the professionalism of those who work in the prison system and invites them to maintain it.
«We hope that the removal and arrest of this defendant encourages them to continue in their honorable profession defending the law every day,» the District Attorney said at a press conference.