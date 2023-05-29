Former women’s prison guard charged with raping multiple inmates

Gregory Rodríguez may have raped at least 22 prisoners.

The former women’s prison guard is being held on $7.8 million bail.

Rodríguez faces a total of 96 criminal charges.

Former prison guard Gregory Rodríguez could be sentenced to over 300 years in jail if he is found guilty of 96 counts of sexual assault against some 13 inmates at the Women’s Center in Chowchilla, California.

The 54-year-old is accused of committing these crimes while working as a prison guard. An internal investigation against him forced him to leave his position in August 2022 after 12 years of service.

The first report of the investigation was filed in December by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Detectives state that Rodríguez could have abused at least 22 prisoners, in the case they presented to the district attorney in January.