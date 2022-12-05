Australian fans swarmed to watch the match with Argentina.

Police allegedly fired pepper spray at fans in Federation Square.

The venue was at maximum capacity.

Total chaos in Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia before the start of the Argentina vs. Australia match. According to the Daily Mail, there was chaos when fans packed themselves in to watch the match between Australian and Argentina, which would end with the Albiceleste’s victory. Police allegedly used pepper spray on the spectators.

About half an hour before the Round 16 game at the World Cup in Qatar was set to begin, the Federation Square Twitter account announced that the venue had reached its capacity of 8,000 and advised fans to walk to Aami Park to watch the match.

Chaos in Federation Square

According to the Herald Sun, the temporary fence designed to maintain crowd control was smashed as fans tried to get a glimpse of the game between Australia and Argentina, while fan footage shared on Twitter showed harrowing scenes.

The video shows the crowd quickly dispersing as they are approached by the Victoria police, who can be seen shooting a liquid at supporters. An officer is seen shooting a follower while he was on the ground. “People tear down the fences that close the federal plaza, the police use pepper spray against the young Australian fans. Absolutely embarrassing. A girl in a lot of agony,” was posted along with a video of fans and a photo of a fan on the ground (CLICK TO WATCH VIDEO HERE)