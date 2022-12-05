Total chaos in Federation Square before the start of the Argentina vs. Australia match
Australian fans swarmed to watch the match with Argentina. Police allegedly fired pepper spray at fans in Federation Square.
- Australian fans swarmed to watch the match with Argentina.
- Police allegedly fired pepper spray at fans in Federation Square.
- The venue was at maximum capacity.
Total chaos in Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia before the start of the Argentina vs. Australia match. According to the Daily Mail, there was chaos when fans packed themselves in to watch the match between Australian and Argentina, which would end with the Albiceleste’s victory. Police allegedly used pepper spray on the spectators.
About half an hour before the Round 16 game at the World Cup in Qatar was set to begin, the Federation Square Twitter account announced that the venue had reached its capacity of 8,000 and advised fans to walk to Aami Park to watch the match.
Chaos in Federation Square
According to the Herald Sun, the temporary fence designed to maintain crowd control was smashed as fans tried to get a glimpse of the game between Australia and Argentina, while fan footage shared on Twitter showed harrowing scenes.
The video shows the crowd quickly dispersing as they are approached by the Victoria police, who can be seen shooting a liquid at supporters. An officer is seen shooting a follower while he was on the ground. “People tear down the fences that close the federal plaza, the police use pepper spray against the young Australian fans. Absolutely embarrassing. A girl in a lot of agony,” was posted along with a video of fans and a photo of a fan on the ground (CLICK TO WATCH VIDEO HERE)
“A small number (of fans) have engaged in anti-social behavior
In a statement provided to Daily Mail Australia, Victoria Police said: “Police are currently in Federation Square monitoring a large crowd of around 15,000 who turned out to cheer on Australia at the World Cup match against Argentina this morning.”
“While it was nice to see the majority of the crowd supporting their team responsibly, a small number have engaged in anti-social behavior. The police have witnessed the launch of flares at the screen and fireworks in the crowd. Federation Square reached capacity at 5 a.m., before the match began.”
“The police were forced to use OC spray”
“Police were forced to use OC spray as people started pouring into the venue. Two people have been arrested for being drunk and a woman suffered minor injuries due to the crowding. Scenes in Federation Square following Australia’s victory over Denmark grabbed headlines around the world, with clips of fans going wild after the win seeing Socceroos fans widely praised for embracing the magic of the World Cup.”
Sydney’s Darling Harbor also showed a live screening of the big game and the video shows thousands of fans packing the venue to watch the Socceroos attempt to make history in the Middle East.
“Two fans just walked out of the crowd, bleeding”
There were also worrying scenes in Sydney, with two fans being forced out of the crowd after being hit by flares, drawing blood. NSW Police were seen escorting a man from the area after he lit a flare. “Two fans have just walked out of the crowd, bleeding, after being hit by flares,” a News Corp journalist posted on Twitter.
Thousands also made their way to the Adelaide Oval to watch the game on the giant screens attached to the outside of the new stand. Fans also made their way to Maroubra Beach in eastern Sydney, where there seemed to be a more nice atmosphere as the sun rose in Australia. TO SEE ANOTHER VIDEO CLICK HERE With information from Daily Mail, Herald Sun and Darling Harbor.