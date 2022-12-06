Heartbreaking: Leaked images of Kobe Bryant’s autopsy (PHOTOS)
Images of Kobe Bryant's autopsy are leaked. The tragic deaths of the basketball player and his 11-year-old daughter. Kobe's wife's reaction to the images.
- Images of Kobe Bryant’s autopsy are leaked.
- The tragic deaths of the basketball player and his 11-year-old daughter.
- Kobe’s wife’s reaction to the leaked images.
Kobe Bryant autopsy images: One of the saddest, most unexpected and heartbreaking events of all time, occurred on January 26, 2020, when retired basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed in a fatal crash.
The accident was especially tragic because, not only was he killed, his 11-year-old daughter Gianna Maria also died along with other passengers and the pilot. Now, images of Bryant’s autopsy report have leaked.
How the terrible accident happened
Kobe Bryant died in a horrific helicopter crash while he was spending time with his 11-year-old daughter Gianna Maria, who was also killed. According to CNN, five other people also died in that fatal accident.
Kobe received some posthumous tributes at the Super Bowl and at the Oscars. He also received a very emotional one at the Staples Center in front of more than 20,000 spectators. Spike Lee wore a suit in Kobe’s honor in his team colors to that year’s Oscars ceremony. Filed Under: Kobe Bryant Autopsy Images
Leaked autopsy photos
Various photographs have been released on social media showing the aftermath of this terrible accident. Some show the destroyed helicopter that Kobe and his daughter were traveling in.
There are also photographs of drawings that illustrate what happened to the bodies of the basketball player and his daughter. The images are heartbreaking, since both suffered terrible injuries that are documented.. Filed Under: Kobe Bryant Autopsy Images
Kobe Bryant’s autopsy results
Zona Sorprendente posted a video on their Facebook page revealing details about Kobe Bryant’s death. The star basketball player suffered multiple fractures to his skull and face, part of Bryant’s brain came out through the holes. Furthermore, when his body was found, they say that he had almost no brain mass.
“Abdomen and chest traumas, traumas with major injuries, left shoulder with deep injuries, lower abdomen unrecognizable.” The superstar also reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs. The video reports that his heart came out of his chest cavity. (WATCH VIDEO) Filed Under: Kobe Bryant Autopsy Images