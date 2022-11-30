The first places in round 16.

Senegal knocks Ecuador out of the World Cup competition.

Netherlands annihilates Qatar.

Finally, the first selected in the group stage and the positions they will occupy in round 16 after Senegal vs. Ecuador and the Netherlands vs. Qatar have been played. These are the Group A winners. The surprise: Ecuador is out of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

On Tuesday, November 29, at 10 am (EST), the players from Senegal and Ecuador took to the pitch at the Khalifa International Stadium, while at the Al Bayt Stadium Qatar and the Netherlands appeared simultaneously in what it would be the third match of the group stage. Who managed to sneak into round 16?

Group A winners: Ecuador is out of World Cup Qatar 2022

Ecuador reached the third match against Senegal with a draw and a victory, which positioned them in second place in the group with four points. Senegal was third with three points that they got when they beat Qatar, but were unable to add more because they lost to the Netherlands.

The Latin American country had a solid start in this World Cup at the hands of Enner Valencia, who scored three goals in the first two games and positioned himself as the leading scorer so far in this Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, this was not enough and a setback made the game difficult for them.