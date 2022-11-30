Group A winners: Ecuador is out of World Cup Qatar 2022
The first places in round 16. Senegal knocks Ecuador out of the World Cup competition. Netherlands annihilates Qatar.
Finally, the first selected in the group stage and the positions they will occupy in round 16 after Senegal vs. Ecuador and the Netherlands vs. Qatar have been played. These are the Group A winners. The surprise: Ecuador is out of the World Cup Qatar 2022.
On Tuesday, November 29, at 10 am (EST), the players from Senegal and Ecuador took to the pitch at the Khalifa International Stadium, while at the Al Bayt Stadium Qatar and the Netherlands appeared simultaneously in what it would be the third match of the group stage. Who managed to sneak into round 16?
Ecuador reached the third match against Senegal with a draw and a victory, which positioned them in second place in the group with four points. Senegal was third with three points that they got when they beat Qatar, but were unable to add more because they lost to the Netherlands.
The Latin American country had a solid start in this World Cup at the hands of Enner Valencia, who scored three goals in the first two games and positioned himself as the leading scorer so far in this Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, this was not enough and a setback made the game difficult for them.
Senegal knocks Ecuador out
In a weak first half for the Ecuadorian team, Senegal took the opportunity to score a goal and thus go into halftime with the upper hand. Later, in the second half, Ecuador managed to take advantage of a ball that came from a corner kick to tie the game, but just a few minutes later Senegal attacked the Ecuadorian goal.
The Ecuadorian squad did not give up, but time was running out and they failed to break the defense of the African team. The match ended 2-1 in favor of Senegal, which is now ranked second in Group A, while Ecuador, one of the top Latin American hopes, will have to return home, according to El País.
The Netherlands annihilates Qatar!
On the other side were the Netherlands and Qatar, the host team that was quickly eliminated as they lost the first two games. Favorites, the Netherlands, did not wait too long to do more damage to Qatar and scored their opener in the 26th minute.
Just beginning the second half, Frenkie De Jong took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper and launched it into the back of the net to put the 2-0 game in favor of the Netherlands, according to AS.com. The clock continued ticking as Qatar was unable to recover.
Group A winners in round 16
The victory of the Netherlands against Qatar helped it establish itself as the leader of Group A in this World Cup. While Senegal’s victory, which knocked the Ecuadorians out, positioned their team as the second best in the group. The Netherlands and Senegal advance to round 16.
Now that the first two selected are known, the teams will have to wait for this afternoon’s matches to define Group B: United States vs. Iran and Wales vs. England and thus finally know who their rivals will be in the next round.