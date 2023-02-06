Three missing rappers found dead after canceled hip hop show in Detroit
Three missing rappers have been found dead in Detroit. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens hadn't been seen since their show was canceled.
- Three missing rappers have been found dead in Detroit.
- Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens hadn’t been seen since their show was canceled
- “I do not know what I’m going to do; how I’m going to bury him.”
Three missing rappers found dead in Detroit. Detroit authorities have confirmed that three bodies have been found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. They also identified the bodies as three men who had been missing for two weeks.
Police have reported that the bodies located are those of three rappers who had been missing for two weeks since they had to cancel a hip hop show in Detroit, Michigan.
Three missing rappers found dead in Detroit
Authorities have identified rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens. Through social media, hundreds of internet users sent their condolences for the tragic deaths.
The three rappers had gone missing on January 21. The men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was cancelled, according to police. Authorities had been searching for the victims for several days, according to CBS News.
Three dead rappers Detroit: “I don’t know what I’m going to do”
Givens’ mother, Cat Fogle, was informed by police of the grim discovery around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. “They told me that they found the three bodies… I don’t know what I’m going to do; how I’m going to bury him, she said, according to The Sun.
Similarly, police reported that Kelly had told his fianceé, Taylor Perrin, that the show was canceled due to an equipment problem. So he had planned to meet up with some friends to look for other gigs. Filed Under: Three Detroit Rappers found dead
The search begins
After he disappeared, photos of Kelly began circulating on social media with pleas to help locate him. According to his fiancée, Kelly stopped answering calls and text messages after 7:30 p.m.
“Last seen Saturday, 01/21/2023 at Lounge 31, 14404 Gratiot Ave. Detroit. He was to rap at a birthday party and his stage name is Marley Whoop. His car was found in Warren, MI. Armani is wearing black pants and all red Air Force 1’s,” read one of the tweets.
How did they die?
According to the authorities, Wicker was supposed to perform under this rap name “B12”. Kelly picked up Wicker and Givens on the way to the show, but his car was found at the Queen’s Court apartment complex without a license plate.
So far it is not very clear how the rappers died and the investigation continues to determine the cause. Just a few days ago a 15-year-old boy was arrested driving Armani Kelly’s vehicle, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.