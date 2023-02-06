Three missing rappers found dead after canceled hip hop show in Detroit

Three missing rappers have been found dead in Detroit.

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens hadn’t been seen since their show was canceled

“I do not know what I’m going to do; how I’m going to bury him.”

Authorities have identified rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens. Through social media, hundreds of internet users sent their condolences for the tragic deaths.

The three rappers had gone missing on January 21. The men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was cancelled, according to police. Authorities had been searching for the victims for several days, according to CBS News.