10 bodies are found in bags under the floor of an event hall in Mexico

At least 10 dismembered bodies were found in bags under the floor of an event hall in Tenango del Valle in Mexico City.

Apparently the place served as a clandestine grave.

Suspected kidnappers arrested. At least 10 dismembered bodies were found in bags under the floor of an event hall in Tenango del Valle in Mexico City, according to authorities. Apparently the place functioned as a clandestine grave, according to the AP and Antena 3. The grisly discovery occurred Tuesday in Tenango del Valle, west of Mexico City, after an investigation into the activities of nine men suspected of being members of the Jalisco cartel, the State of Mexico prosecutor’s office reported. HOW DID POLICE FIND THE BODIES? The men were arrested after they kidnapped a woman and began cutting off her fingers, prosecutors said. The gang leader is known by his nickname “666”. Given this, the authorities began an investigation that led them to the alleged clandestine grave in that area of ​​the city. Excavations revealed dozens of bags of human body parts buried under the concrete floor. In total, the bags contained the remains of 10 people, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Tuesday.

In view of this, authorities released a statement saying: "In Tenancingo, 25 kilometers from Tenango del Valle, there were four detainees, who belong to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, on January 10. Drugs were secured and they gave information on the location of the human remains." Authorities also found clothing and footwear for both men and women, so experts are working to identify the victims in order to be able to deliver the remains to their families so that they can give them a Christian burial in the coming days.

MACABRE BACKGROUND Earlier this month the bodies of six men were found in three clandestine graves in a region of central Mexico plagued by criminal groups. The Michoacán State Attorney General's Office said in a statement that the three graves were located in the central town of Loma Larga, Zitácuaro municipality. In one of the pits, which was overgrown with weeds, the bodies of two men in sportswear were found. Three meters away, another individual was buried and, after inspecting the area, a third grave was located containing the bodies of three men.

WHAT DID THEY DO WITH THE BODIES? The six bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service for evaluation and to determine their identities, the state Prosecutor’s Office said, without offering further details. Michoacán is one of the six states in which half of the country’s homicides are concentrated, along with Guanajuato, Baja California, the State of Mexico, Jalisco and Chihuahua, according to the records of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. Last year the government sent thousands of soldiers to Michoacán to strengthen security and deal with criminal groups operating in that area. Violence in the country does not stop and thousands of deaths add up in 2022 and 2023 has started very bloody.