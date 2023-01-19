Dismembered body parts found strewn through a house after a party in Chile
A terrifying incident occurred in Punta Arenas, Chile. Police have a suspect in custody. A dismembered body was found strewn through a house.
The gruesome incident happened on Saturday in a house in Chile located in the Nelda Panicucci Population of Punta Arenas. After a party human remains were found scattered throughout the house.
Dismembered body found in a house in Chile
A horrible crime took place during a party in a house located in Punta Arenas, Chile. Human body parts were scattered throughout the house, leaving a massive trail of blood at the crime scene.
At the moment the identity of the victim is unknown. Police have arrested one suspect, Adalio Mansilla, after he told his mother what had happened, according to Infobae.
The alleged suspect used a sharp weapon to dismember the body
According to unofficial reports from the authorities in the area, the horrific incident took place in the early hours of the morning at a party where there people had been drinking heavily. In addition, it is said that Adalio Mansilla was not the only one who participated in the homicide.
According to infobae, at one point, one of the guests attacked the victim numerous times with a sharp weapon, until the person was dead.
Adalio Mansilla has a violent criminal history
The attacker was not satisfied with killing his victim so he went on to mutilate the body, dismembering it and spreading the parts throughout the house.
The defendant, Adalio Mansilla, has a violent criminal history. In 2009, when he was still a minor, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison for another murder.
Adalio Mansilla’s other crimes
In addition to having been arrested by authorities as the man responsible for killing and dismembering someone at the party and being convicted of murder when he was a minor, Adalio Mansilla has committed other crimes.
Adalio Mansilla also faces charges for threats, carrying sharp weapons, not-so-serious injuries, home invasion and homicide. In 2015 he assaulted his partner and threatened her with a sharp weapon.