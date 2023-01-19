A terrifying incident occurred in Punta Arenas, Chile.

Police have a suspect in custody.

A dismembered body was found strewn through a house.

A tragedy shook Chile — specifically in the Punta Arenas area where parts of a dismembered body were found in a house after a party. Police already have a suspect in custody.

The gruesome incident happened on Saturday in a house in Chile located in the Nelda Panicucci Population of Punta Arenas. After a party human remains were found scattered throughout the house.

A horrible crime took place during a party in a house located in Punta Arenas, Chile. Human body parts were scattered throughout the house, leaving a massive trail of blood at the crime scene.

At the moment the identity of the victim is unknown. Police have arrested one suspect, Adalio Mansilla, after he told his mother what had happened, according to Infobae.