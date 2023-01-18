Anggy Díaz’s tragic murder has sparked outrage.

Her last Facebook post has people asking if she sensed her death.

Was she leaving a message?

The terrible tragedy that ended Anggy Daniela Díaz Rivera’s life has made headlines and caused an uproar on social media. Now, a new question comes to light: Did Anggy Díaz sense her death? Her last Facebook post before her husband murdered her has people talking.

Jared James Dicus confessed to beheading his 21-year-old wife who, according to the authorities, was an undocumented immigrant of Nicaraguan origin. Anggy was found by police in the house where she lived with her husband in Waller County, northwest of Houston, Texas according to Agencia EFE.

Anggy Díaz’s horrific murder

Anggy Diaz and her husband lived in a cabin behind James’s parents’ house. The Dicus family called police after finding the young woman’s body. The evidence showed that her husband used a kitchen knife to commit the crime.

After the incident, social media users have not stopped demanding justice for Anggy. They have even looked at her social media accounts, trying to find out if she was a victim of domestic violence or if there is some clue that would be useful to authorities.