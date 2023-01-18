Did Anggy Díaz sense her death? Her eerie Facebook post before she was murdered by her husband
Anggy Díaz's tragic murder has sparked outrage. Her last Facebook post has people asking if she sensed her death. Was she leaving a message?
The terrible tragedy that ended Anggy Daniela Díaz Rivera’s life has made headlines and caused an uproar on social media. Now, a new question comes to light: Did Anggy Díaz sense her death? Her last Facebook post before her husband murdered her has people talking.
Jared James Dicus confessed to beheading his 21-year-old wife who, according to the authorities, was an undocumented immigrant of Nicaraguan origin. Anggy was found by police in the house where she lived with her husband in Waller County, northwest of Houston, Texas according to Agencia EFE.
Anggy Díaz’s horrific murder
Anggy Diaz and her husband lived in a cabin behind James’s parents’ house. The Dicus family called police after finding the young woman’s body. The evidence showed that her husband used a kitchen knife to commit the crime.
After the incident, social media users have not stopped demanding justice for Anggy. They have even looked at her social media accounts, trying to find out if she was a victim of domestic violence or if there is some clue that would be useful to authorities.
Anggy’s last Facebook post
The power of the internet was demonstrated as users reported on the messages that the Nicaraguan immigrant shared on her Facebook page. Particularly the last one, where she seems to be saying goodbye.
“LOL I can’t go without first sharing this,” wrote Anggy Díaz with a very specific clip from Olaf Presents, a Disney+ production. It’s as if she were trying to leave a hidden message.
“It was until that moment that he died, his son is blamed for everything”
The animated clip, shows a reinterpretation of the popular Disney film The Lion King. The shocking thing about it is that it talked about the moment of farewell upon the death of one of the characters.
“Mufasa is dead, but he didn’t die immediately. A herd of rampaging wildebeest ran him over and he managed to get to safety. He fell from a very high place and it was until that moment that he died, his son is blamed for everything,“ the character is heard saying in the video shared by Anggy before she died.
Did Anggy Díaz sense her death?
After the unexpected discovery, a large number of Facebook users commented and shared their opinions on the post. So far, it has more than 5600 interactions.
Some of the comments that stood out are: “The description is chilling.” “She already had a feeling maybe, poor girl, rest in peace.” “The message of the video is chilling.” “The description gives me goosebumps.” Click here to see the last video that Anggy Díaz shared before she was killed by her husband.