VIDEO: Boy visits his mother’s grave to show her his grades

Video of a boy visiting his mother’s grave goes viral.

The little boy took his grades to the cemetery.

The child causes a sensation on social media.

A video circulating on social media has touched the hearts of more than one viewer. The scene is guaranteed to put a lump in your throat. When we lose a loved one, our soul is hurt, but there is no pain that compares to the loss of a mother.

Day of the Dead commemorates the people who have gone to another plane devastating their loved ones. This is why many choose to visit their loved ones at the cemetery to leave them flowers, souvenirs, food and other small tokens. A little boy did something unexpected at his mother’s grave. The video is from 2006 but it has recently gone viral.

Child visits his mother’s grave and people are moved by what he did

Many social media users were moved by a child’s visit to the cemetery where he went to his mother’s grave. But what really surprised internet users the most was the touching thing the little boy did. In addition to bringing a bouquet of flowers, he did something unexpected.

Lo que tienes que saber

In the video, a child can be seen wearing a red shirt, white pants and black tennis shoes. He reaches the spot where Bertha María Delgado, the child’s mother, is buried. He walks over and the first thing he does is leave a bouquet of flowers on the grave. Filed Under:Child brings grades to mother’s grave