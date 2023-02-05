When is Veterans Day in 2023 and how is it celebrated?
When will Veterans Day be celebrated in 2023? We’ll tell you! Every November, the United States celebrates Veterans Day, a holiday to recognize the work of the veterans of all wars.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday, which means that all government offices and schools will be closed. Many non-essential workers will also have the day off. This year it will fall on a Friday. Learn some fascinating facts about Veterans Day!
What is Veterans Day?
Every November, the United States commemorates Veterans Day. On this occasion, the main objective is to honor and recognize the work of all the soldiers who have served honorably in the military.
This is one of the national holidays observed in every state in the country by order of the federal government, which means that most schools, universities and workplaces will be closed, and that some businesses will have special discounts for veterans.
When is Veterans Day?
Unlike other federal holidays that fall under the Uniform Holidays Act (where the date is designated to give the nation three days of rest), Veterans Day is observed each year on the 11th of November.
This date is symbolic because it was on November 11, 1918 when amnesty between Germany and the allied forces was declared. This meant the end of World War I. In 1919, President Wilson declared this day a national holiday.
Important information about this holiday
In 1968, the United States Congress approved the law known as the Uniform Holidays Bill, which decreed that Veterans Day would be celebrated every fourth Monday of October. However, in 1975 President Ford made the decision to recognize this holiday on the 11th day of the 11th month, highlighting the importance of its meaning.
After the first anniversary of the declaration of the amnesty, the United States government continued to celebrate this day annually, but also including all members of the military, regardless of what branch they served in.
How is it celebrated?
Every Veterans Day, thousands of visitors, mostly relatives of veterans killed in the line of duty, gather at the Arlington National Cemetery. There are ceremonies to honor the soldiers who perished during war or who were members of the armed forces.
Arlington Cemetery is home to the remains of more than 400,000 people. Most of them served in combat in the armed forces or were members of the US military.