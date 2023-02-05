When is Veterans Day in 2023 and how is it celebrated?

Every November, Veterans Day is celebrated in the US.

When is Veteran’s Day in 2023?

Learn fascinating facts about this holiday.

When will Veterans Day be celebrated in 2023? We’ll tell you! Every November, the United States celebrates Veterans Day, a holiday to recognize the work of the veterans of all wars.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, which means that all government offices and schools will be closed. Many non-essential workers will also have the day off. This year it will fall on a Friday. Learn some fascinating facts about Veterans Day!

What is Veterans Day?

Every November, the United States commemorates Veterans Day. On this occasion, the main objective is to honor and recognize the work of all the soldiers who have served honorably in the military.

This is one of the national holidays observed in every state in the country by order of the federal government, which means that most schools, universities and workplaces will be closed, and that some businesses will have special discounts for veterans.