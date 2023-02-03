Thousands of Americans will receive up to $1,000.

Connecticut’s Premium Pay program benefits workers.

Who will be the lucky recipients?

Thanks to Connecticut’s $30 million Premium Pay program, essential workers will receive checks between $200 and $1,000. Thousands of people will benefit from this new program. Who is eligible?

Eligible workers who opted for direct deposit will begin to receive their payments at the beginning of February.

Thousands of people will receive money!

Nearly 120,000 people will be lucky enough to receive these payments in Connecticut thanks to the Premium Pay program. The state will begin mailing 35,000 paper checks in a month or so. The surprises don’t end!

Nearly 20,000 payments will be issued each week, according to the Premium Pay Controller. Just keep in mind that those who receive their money via direct deposit should receive it within days of issuance.