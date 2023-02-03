The Child Tax Credit is capped at $2,000 per dependent in 2022.

Find out the requirements to claim this credit.

What about the Credit for Other Dependents?

Are you eligible for the Child Tax Credit? According to the most recent statistics, published in 2022 by Statista, for each family US there are 1.94 dependents under 18 years of age. For this reason, the Internal Revenue Service has designated a Child Tax Credit and a Credit for Other Dependents. Learn more about them!

You may qualify for the Child Tax Credit whether you file taxes as an individual or a married couple. Find out what this credit is about and how to claim it.

What is the Child Tax Credit?

The Child Tax Credit is designed so that taxpayers who are financially responsible for eligible dependents can reduce their income tax payment by up to $2,000 for each of dependent.

In previous years, the Internal Revenue Service has made Child Tax Credit payments in several installments; the first through monthly deposits that usually start in July, while the rest of the payment has been in a single installment when the taxpayer files their tax return.