Connecticut state representative dies.

Quentin Williams was killed in a car accident.

“I was very proud of him and his incredible achievements.” A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when an oncoming driver collided head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he was returning home from the governor’s inauguration ball, state police said. Democrat Quentin Williams was only 39 years old and was originally from Middletown. He was tragically killed in a car accident caused by a reckless driver going the wrong way. This occurred just hours after he was sworn in for a third term. Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams dies The other driver also died in the terrible accident at dawn on Thursday. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash. Williams had been named the new co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee. His passing was a huge shock to friends and family, as the politician dreamed of eventually running for higher office. He previously served as co-chairman of the legislature’s Housing Committee. Several mourned his death on social media.

"I was very proud of him" State Sen. Matthew Lesser, D-Middletown, said in an interview that he was proud of Williams for his outstanding accomplishments: "I was very proud of him and his incredible accomplishments and I was very hopeful of what he still had to do." Lesser had recruited his old friend Williams, known as "Q," to run for his old House seat, according to the New York Post. "Just last night, at the Governor's Ball, he was taken to a business meeting with his Labor co-chairman and they were making plans for the next legislative session. So it's just, it's just heartbreaking," Lesser added, according to The Associated Press.

The state Capitol is closed The committee was scheduled to hold their first meeting this Thursday, however, after the tragedy the legislative leaders announced that they had closed the state Capitol and the Legislative Office Building, postponing all legislative activities until Monday. "I'm in shock. Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q's family. We will all miss Q," said the speaker of the Democratic House of Representatives, Matt Ritter.

The last goodbye On social media, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes dedicated an emotional message to Williams: "Today, our state mourns the tragic loss of a dedicated leader, State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues, and the Middletown community," she wrote in Twitter. Similarly, the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut said its last goodbye: "Representative Quentin "Q" Williams was on our chapter's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and supported us, as well as any initiative to improve the lives of people living with dementia and carers. Thank you, Q, for everything."