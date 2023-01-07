The United States will celebrate more than 10 holidays in 2023.

At least 14 holidays are included in the federal calendar.

Most businesses celebrate these 5 holidays.

Find out what holidays are celebrated in the US for 2023! According to the official calendar, the United States will celebrate at least 14 holidays this year. There are also some state holidays that may or may not be recognized by most countries or private businesses.

Find out which are the most important holidays that will be celebrated in the US in 2023 and how they are commemorated. Here are five of the most important US holidays to help you plan your next vacation!

5. Important US holidays: Martin Luther King Day

Also known as MLK Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of the most historically relevant holidays in the United States in 2023, as it commemorates the life and historical, political, and cultural legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., one of the most important activists in American history and a leader of the civil rights movement.

In 1968, after his death, the activist community in the United States began a campaign for the federal government to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. with a public holiday. In 1983, then-President Ronald Reagan declared MLK Day a holiday, although it was not until 2000 that this day began to be officially commemorated in all 50 US states.