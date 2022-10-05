Luis R. Conriquez’s wife Karen Caro posts a video after her terrible car accident
Karen Caro was in a terrible car accident. Luis R. Conriquez's wife reappears after the serious crash. Her face is battered in the images.
Last weekend it was announced that the wife of singer Luis R. Conriquez had been in a terrible car accident. The news went viral almost instantly due to how serious it was and how popular the singer is.
Luis R. Conriquez has made it to the top after having created two narcocorridos that honor the greats of the drug trafficking world. The most recent song is a collaboration with the band La Adictiva and it pays tribute to El Chapo Guzmán with the single JGL.
Luis R. Conriquez’s wife was in bad car accident
Once again, the name of the regional Mexican singer is everywhere on social media because, after confirming his wife’s accident, details of what happened have come to light.
“Karen was coming from Tijuana to Caborca with a friend. She took one of those taxis from the airport to Caborca. The trip is long and on the way they suddenly ran off the road and the car turned over. They were taken to a Caborca clinic and then transferred to the Cima de Hermosillo Sonora Hospital where she is hospitalized, “said Chamonic on Instagram. Filed Under: Wife Luis R Conriquez
Details of Karen Caro’s accident
“She has impacts on the hip, head and they are doing MRIs to see if she has clots in the brain and they were waiting for the neurologist, but she is in delicate condition. Her friend only suffered impacts and she is stable. The driver is also in delicate condition,” concluded the report.
Just a few hours ago a video was released of Karen Caro, the wife of the regional Mexican singer, recovering in the hospital. Because so many people worried about what happened over the weekend, she sent a short message. Filed Under: Wife Luis R Conriquez
Karen Caro appears on social media after her accident
In the video you can see Karen lying on the hospital bed. She has a bandage on her head due to the impact of the crash. Her face is obviously bruised and swollen.
At the same time, Karen Caro is having trouble speaking because she has surgical tape on her chin to stabilize all the parts damaged by the strong impact she received after the vehicle she was traveling in ran off the road. Filed Under: Wife Luis R Conriquez
The regional Mexican regional singer’s wife is recovering nicely
In the video she says: “The truth is that I am recovering little by little.” She sounds tired and one can see the wounds from the tragic car accident that happened when she was traveling to Caborca with a friend.
“Thank you all for your good wishes, mainly to my family for not leaving me,” can be read in the video that Chamonic’s account recently shared on Instagram and where the journalist said that the “wife of singer Luis R. Conriquez, is recovering nicely.” Filed Under: Wife Luis R Conriquez TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE