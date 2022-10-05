Karen Caro was in a terrible car accident.

Luis R. Conriquez’s wife posts a video after the serious crash.

Her face is battered in the images.

Last weekend it was announced that the wife of singer Luis R. Conriquez had been in a terrible car accident. The news went viral almost instantly due to how serious it was and how popular the singer is.

Luis R. Conriquez has made it to the top after having created two narcocorridos that honor the greats of the drug trafficking world. The most recent song is a collaboration with the band La Adictiva and it pays tribute to El Chapo Guzmán with the single JGL.

Luis R. Conriquez’s wife was in bad car accident

Once again, the name of the regional Mexican singer is everywhere on social media because, after confirming his wife’s accident, details of what happened have come to light.

“Karen was coming from Tijuana to Caborca ​​with a friend. She took one of those taxis from the airport to Caborca. The trip is long and on the way they suddenly ran off the road and the car turned over. They were taken to a Caborca ​​clinic and then transferred to the Cima de Hermosillo Sonora Hospital where she is hospitalized, “said Chamonic on Instagram. Filed Under: Wife Luis R Conriquez