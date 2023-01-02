The last photos of Muhammad Ali taken days before he died.

What were his last moments like?

“Our hearts are literally broken.” Last photos of Muhammad Ali. On June 3, 2016, one of the most painful deaths in the world of boxing occurred, when we lost one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Muhammad Ali’s death shocked millions of fans who admired the boxer. The legendary boxer passed away at the age of 74, leaving an incredible legacy. He was one of the best boxers who ever lived. However, little was known about the last days of his life. However there are some photos of Muhammad before he died. The last photos of Muhammad Ali before he died Just two months before he died, a series of photographs of Muhammad Ali were published. In the photographs the boxing icon looks impeccable and striking. Photographer Zenon Texeira had the opportunity to photograph the former athlete for the last time before his death. The shoot took place in Phoenix, Arizona where the former boxer modeled for the camera

How did Muhammad Ali die? One of the photos was published by the British newspaper The Sun and the photographer discussed what the shoot with Muhammad Ali was like. The boxer had been diagnosed with Parkinson's before he died. The photographer described the experience of photographing Ali, who died after suffering from Parkinson's for a long time. He noted that he was very lucky to work with the former champion.

"It was a pleasure being able to photograph him" Despite having been in poor health, Texeira said that Ali was sitting in an armchair the whole time and though he couldn't speak, he communicated that he understood everything. "It was a pleasure being able to photograph him. I feel lucky to have been able to meet my great sports idol. Capturing his greatness in such a personal way was fulfilling a dream," he said, according to the Clarion. Ali's daughter Hana was with him near the end: "Our hearts are literally hurt. But we are very happy that daddy is free now. We all try to stay strong and whisper in his ear, 'You can go now. We will be fine. We love you. Thank you. You can go back to God now.'"

His terrible disease Muhammad Ali had been retired from boxing for several years when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. After his diagnosis, he teamed up with philanthropist Jimmy Walker and physician Abraham Lieberman to establish the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center for Movement Disorders, according to La Vanguardia. Currently this center aims to provide patients with clinical care, research, rehabilitation, education and support. Before his passing, Muhammad said that he was not afraid of the public witnessing his fight, and even lit the Olympic flame during the 1996 Atlanta Games.