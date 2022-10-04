Brazilian boxing legend Eder Jofre dies

Eder Jofre’s family gave details about his death.

How did he die?

Who was Eder Jofre?

The former Brazilian boxer Eder Jofre, considered by many to be the best bantamweight in modern boxing history, died on Sunday, October 2, in São Paulo, at the age of 86, according to information provided by his family.

“Today Eder Jofre left us. Throughout the day I will give more information,” says a message written on the former boxer’s official Instagram, managed by his children. The Golden Cockerel (Galinho de Ouro) was a three time world champion in bantamweight and featherweight.

Eder’s disease

The World Champion had had health problems since last March, when he was hospitalized for pneumonia that caused him to noticeably lose weight. In addition, the former athlete suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the so-called boxer syndrome. However, he died of complications from pneumonia, according to Globo Esporte.

Born on March 26, 1936 in São Paulo, Eder Jofre was considered one of the best Latin American boxers in history and is one of the few champions who was never knocked out. In Colombia he is remembered for having fought and knocked out boxer Bernardo Caraballo, who died in January of this year.