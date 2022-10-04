Brazilian boxing legend Eder Jofre dies
The former Brazilian boxer Eder Jofre, considered by many to be the best bantamweight in modern boxing history, died on Sunday, October 2, in São Paulo, at the age of 86, according to information provided by his family.
“Today Eder Jofre left us. Throughout the day I will give more information,” says a message written on the former boxer’s official Instagram, managed by his children. The Golden Cockerel (Galinho de Ouro) was a three time world champion in bantamweight and featherweight.
Eder’s disease
The World Champion had had health problems since last March, when he was hospitalized for pneumonia that caused him to noticeably lose weight. In addition, the former athlete suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the so-called boxer syndrome. However, he died of complications from pneumonia, according to Globo Esporte.
Born on March 26, 1936 in São Paulo, Eder Jofre was considered one of the best Latin American boxers in history and is one of the few champions who was never knocked out. In Colombia he is remembered for having fought and knocked out boxer Bernardo Caraballo, who died in January of this year.
The successful career of the “Golden Cockerel”
At the age of 21 he turned professional, after losing in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Olympics-1956, and since then he carved out a successful career, which ended in 1976. In 1960, at the age of 24, he became the first Brazilian boxing champion when he defeated the Mexican Eloy Sánchez by knockout in Los Angeles.
Then, two years later, in São Paulo, he would unify the WBA and World Boxing Council (WBC) belts in that category by defeating Irishman John Caldwell. In 1973, in Brasilia, he defeated Cuban José Legra and obtained the WBC featherweight title.
Eder Jofre was inducted into the hall of fame
Eder Jofre was inducted in 1992 into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, which recognized him for 78 fights, with 72 wins (50 by KO), four draws and two losses (both against Japanese Masahiko ‘Fighting’ Harada). In 1973, in Brasilia, he defeated Cuban José Legra and obtained the WBC featherweight title.
Brazilian Éder Jofre, one of the world boxing legends, considered by many to be the best bantamweight of all time and who was never knocked out, died this Sunday at the age of 86. His children made the sad announcement.
Eder Jofre’s children announced his death
“Eder Jofre has left us. We will give more information in the next few hours.” Said the caption on the Instagram photo of the boxer. The photograph was of Eder and the Brazilian flag could be seen on the back. Followers left their condolences.
“He will never be forgotten! Rest in peace, our eternal champion.” “Our eternal champion, forever in our hearts, a lot of strength and light to the family!” “Eternal greatest champion of all time, rest in peace in the glory of the Lord and may he comfort the whole family.”