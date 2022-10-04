Singer Andrés Pancho dies after suffering a heart attack during a concert

A tragic coincidence!

Like Argentine drummer Bin Valencia, singer Andrés Pancho died of a heart attack on stage.

The singer of Antiheroes Rock Band was taken to a hospital where he died hours later. Rarely does what happened this weekend occur. Like Argentine drummer Bin Valencia, singer Andrés Pancho died on stage after suffering a heart attack. Antiheroes Rock Band singer was taken to a local hospital, where he died hours later, according to Telecinco. The 50-year-old artist collapsed during a concert at the Velá de San Miguel on the Muelle de la Sal in Seville, Spain with his band. Immediately, he was taken to emergency personnel who tried to revive him and, although he was ‘evacuated alive’, he died later in the hospital. Rest in peace. Could Andrés Pancho’s death have been avoided? “The worst moment I’ve ever had in my life. I don’t understand anything, not even the lack of means, security personnel, people in charge. All very sad,” said a witness to singer Andrés Pancho’s death n the absence of emergency personnel. And he would not be the only one to give his opinion on the matter. “Shameful, a person suffering from a heart attack in the middle of the Velá de San Miguel concert and not a bloody policeman in the area, nor civil protection or anything… It took more than 15 minutes for them to come… Shameful.” On the other hand, someone else said: “The health services did not arrive, it was very hard last night!”

Remembering Andres Pancho Social media users remembered Andrés Pancho who, tragically died after suffering a heart attack while giving a concert. “He was an old rocker who never gave up. A local figure whom the whole town loved. His songs marked an entire generation of maireneros and he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.” “Shocked by the sudden death of Andrés Pancho, Pancho y los Villa. He died singing, which is what he liked the most. How many packages of pipes and Coca-Cola together, at dawn, on the benches of Ciudad Aljarafe. He rests but not in peace, but with rock and roll.” “I can’t believe it. Andrés, the one who was the singer of our favorite Sevillian rock group of my time (and a contemporary of mine, back in the late 90s), Pancho y los Villa,” can be read in more comments.

“It will be a pleasure to share rock and roll with all of you” Days before the death of singer Andrés Pancho, Antihéroes Rock Band, announced the concert they would give at the Velá de San Miguel at the Muelle de la Sal in Seville, Spain on social media. “It will be a pleasure to share rock and roll with all of you in an incomparable setting. There we see each other and touch each other.” “Andrés M., you have left on stage, giving your last breath to this public that loves you madly. You will always be with us.” “Thank you for everything we have enjoyed with your music, I will keep all the videos of your concerts with love.” “You have left us as the best do, giving everything on stage… Last night I could not believe what I was seeing. Courage to all the family and friends,” commented some internet users.

Andrés Pancho: Singer, composer and lyricist In addition to being a vocalist in Antihéroes Rock Band, Andrés Pancho (or Andrés Eme, as he was also known), was a singer, composer and lyricist for Pancho y Los Villa. He also studied at Universidad de la ostia bien dá. Without a doubt, his death hit his fans hard and they gave him a last goodbye. “My profile will stay red for 7 days. I stand in solidarity with the rest of my brothers and sisters in the event/music/movie entertainment industry who are out of work through no fault of our own. Most of us have spent our lives getting to the point where we can make a living doing what we love,” the singer wrote in September 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic.