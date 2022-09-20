Canelo Álvarez makes it clear that he will not fight Mexican boxers

The boxer from Guadalajara humiliates David Benavides.

Canelo Álvarez says that he will not fight another Mexican boxer.

What is the boxer's future after his victory over Golovkin. Canelo Álvarez will not fight Mexican boxers. Yesterday, the most anticipated fight of the year took place, with the third match between boxers Saúl 'El Canelo' Álvarez and Gennaday Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. El Canelo was crowned the winner. After having defeated Golovkin, the boxer from Guadalajara did not hesitate to send a message that is interpreted more as a warning to Mexican boxer David Benavidez. He made it clear that he will not get in the ring with him, though it is something that Benavidez yearns for. Canelo Álvarez flatly rejects David Benavidez El Canelo sent a message to David Benavidez after their confrontation in the ring yesterday. Let's remember that while Benavidez wants to face Canelo Álvarez in the ring, he considered him "low quality". With these statements, Álvarez made it clear he won't face other Mexican fighters in the ring because, according to El Heraldo de México, he is considered one of the best Mexican boxers, a title that no other has been able to take from him so far.

He wants to be number one For Canelo it has always been important to be number one and when he previously lost against Golovkin, he decided that he would never let that happen again and got down to business. However his position against fighting another Mexican was quite clear. "When I said that I do not fight with Mexicans, it is because I feel that I represent Mexico and they are not the same as me, that is why I say it and it is not arrogance. I've defeated the best in the world, please, how am I going to fight with a Benavidez who hasn't won anything and so on with the other losers, don't disrespect me with that. They always say that I do not want to fight with X or Y and when I confronts him, I win," he said, according to El Universal.

Will he take a break? After his confrontation last night, and having won the battle, Canelo Álvarez said that he will take time out of the ring to heal from an injury to his wrist, as he said that he will have to undergo surgery and the recovery will take 6 to 8 months. In yesterday's interviews, Canelo told the media that it is quite bothersome: "It hurts everywhere, I had it after the fight with Caleb Plant, but they said I could hold out. They told me now that I needed surgery and tonight I couldn't stand it. It is not broken, it is a problem with the menisci and the cartilage in the wrist," he stated.

Is Canelo retiring from boxing forever? It has just been announced that Canelo Álvarez may also be taking a break from boxing because actor Michael B. Jordan is supposedly directing him in his first movie. According to El Universal, Michael B Jordan will be directing him for his film debut in the sequel Creed. But that's not all, El Canelo will be the star of the film.