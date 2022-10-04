Mhoni Vidente predicts chaos and violence this month

Mhoni Vidente shares revealing predictions.

The Cuban psychic predicts “chaos and violence” this month.

She also warns about attacks in several countries.

Among the predictions she made for October, also called the Kabbalistic month, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente anticipated that there would be “chaos and violence” in October. She also warned about attacks in several countries. The video is available on her official YouTube channel, where she already has more than two million subscribers.

After saying that important changes are coming to several Latin American countries, in addition to assuring that the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine will take place in the coming days, the beloved psychic shared that the Sun card will dominate throughout October: “A raw winter, like never seen before,” she said.

Mhoni Vidente’s frightening predictions

“The Temperance card, the Archangel Michael and the Devil card are going to be present this October, in the revelations of the religion of the people and of the divine Marian manifestations in the whole world, but Lucifer, the devil himself, will prey on many people by making them think that they are God.”

Also, Mhoni Vidente said that this month there will be attacks in countries such as the US, Canada, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, Taiwan and the two Koreas, because the Devil card will put the idea of sowing chaos and violence in the minds of several people. (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente predicts ‘chaos and violence’ for this month)