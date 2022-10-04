Mhoni Vidente predicts chaos and violence this month
Mhoni Vidente predicts "chaos and violence" for the month of October. She also warns of attacks in several countries.
- Mhoni Vidente shares revealing predictions.
- The Cuban psychic predicts “chaos and violence” this month.
- She also warns about attacks in several countries.
Among the predictions she made for October, also called the Kabbalistic month, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente anticipated that there would be “chaos and violence” in October. She also warned about attacks in several countries. The video is available on her official YouTube channel, where she already has more than two million subscribers.
After saying that important changes are coming to several Latin American countries, in addition to assuring that the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine will take place in the coming days, the beloved psychic shared that the Sun card will dominate throughout October: “A raw winter, like never seen before,” she said.
Mhoni Vidente’s frightening predictions
“The Temperance card, the Archangel Michael and the Devil card are going to be present this October, in the revelations of the religion of the people and of the divine Marian manifestations in the whole world, but Lucifer, the devil himself, will prey on many people by making them think that they are God.”
Also, Mhoni Vidente said that this month there will be attacks in countries such as the US, Canada, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, Taiwan and the two Koreas, because the Devil card will put the idea of sowing chaos and violence in the minds of several people. (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente predicts ‘chaos and violence’ for this month)
Mhoni Vidente makes a call to her followers
Before finishing with her predictions, Mhoni Vidente didn’t want to miss the opportunity to tell her followers, who always pay attention to all of her social media posts, to be wary of the attacks that could occur during the month of October, especially at airports. This is how she said goodbye to her fans:
“I leave you the first part of uncensored predictions, for the tenth month, the perfect month, the month of divine revelation in matters of mentality and evolution in the human being, and above all, of the change of regimes,” she concluded. (TO WATCH THE VIDEO CLICK HERE). (Filed As: Mhoni Seer predicts ‘chaos and violence’ for this month)
“Today I say yes to love”
In addition to sharing her predictions, as well as horoscopes and rituals, what few know is that Mhoni Vidente often uploads thoughts addressed to her followers accompanied by religious images on Instagram.
“Today on this #FamilySunday I thank life for the loved ones around me and I promise to protect and love them until the end of my existence. Today I will heal my heart and fill my soul with joy and happiness. Today I forgive and forget to move forward cutting the ties of negativity from my past.”
She’s a hit on social media
Following the premiere of the series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix and its huge popularity, it did not take long for memes to flood social networks and even Mhoni Vidente herself was included in several of them. The beloved psychic did not hesitate to share this on media: “I’m everywhere,” she said.
Her followers, despite the fact that he’s a serial killer found it funny: “Mhoni Dahmer, waiting for your horoscope to find out if they were going to capture him… I think he was a Scorpio and he couldn’t hear you.” “Ready for the photo session.” “It made my day.” “Mhoni beautiful, that’s why I’m your fan.”