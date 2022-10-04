Ringo Starr cancels shows due to Covid-19
Is he seriously ill? Ringo Starr cancels shows due to Covid-19. The Beatles drummer has suffered from various illnesses since childhood.
Admirers of, what for many is the most important rock group in the history of music, The Beatles, were shocked today when Ringo Starr, who was the drummer of the Liverpool quartet, had to cancel his performance with the All Starr Band after testing positive for Covid.
It should be remembered that both he and Paul McCartney are the only survivors of this famous band, which broke up in 1970. On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered by a fan, while on November 29, 2001, George Harrison died of lung cancer. Both spent their last days in the US.
What happened to Ringo Starr?
Through his official Instagram account, where he has more than a million followers, Ringo Starr shared an image from inside a plane while making his characteristic peace sign. Unfortunately, this time it was not good news that he revealed to his fans, as it was confirmed that he has Covid-19 and his current tour, called All Starr, will be on hold while he recovers.
The cities affected by this news are: New Buffalo, MI, Prior Lake, MN, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Lethbridge, Alberta, Abbotsford, BC and Penticton, BC. The messages from his admirers wishing him a speedy recovery were not long in coming. Ringo is perhaps the most beloved member of The Beatles because of his sympathy and good heart.
Ringo Starr is recovering at home
In the same message, it was reported that the Beatles drummer hopes to resume his activities as soon as possible and that he is recovering at home. It should be noted that he is currently 82 years old: “As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them on the road again soon. Please check their website for further updates. Peace and love.”
Just a couple of days ago, Ringo Starr shared a photo seconds before boarding a plane. In the image, he is accompanied by fellow drummer Gregg Bissonette, a member of the All Star Band. Until then, no one would have imagined that the musician would face health problems that forced him to cancel his tour.
An illness he suffered in his childhood marked him forever
Born on July 7, 1940 in Liverpool, England, Richard Starkey (Ringo Starr’s real name) was the last member to join The Beatles in place of Pete Best. To many, Ringo was just what Paul, John and George needed to further shape their sound.
But not everything was easy for him, because when he was just six years old, his appendix burst and caused peritonitis (inflammation of the abdominal lining). After he underwent an appendectomy to remove a ruptured appendix, he developed a serious internal infection. His mother was told he probably wouldn’t survive.
Ringo Starr got sick again
Ringo Starr’s health problems reappeared in the middle of Beatlemania when, in 1964, he contracted tonsillitis and pharyngitis, for which he had to be replaced for several days by drummer Jimmie Nicol. A short time later, already recovered, Ringo returned to the band.
Now that it has been reported that the drummer has Covid. It was also revealed that this disease affected his voice. It is expected that by October 20 he will be back to delight his fans in Mexico, since that date has not been canceled. (Filed as: Ringo Starr cancels presentations due to health problems)