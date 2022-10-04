Is he seriously ill?

Ringo Starr cancels shows due to Covid-19.

The Beatles drummer has suffered from various illnesses since childhood.

Admirers of, what for many is the most important rock group in the history of music, The Beatles, were shocked today when Ringo Starr, who was the drummer of the Liverpool quartet, had to cancel his performance with the All Starr Band after testing positive for Covid.

It should be remembered that both he and Paul McCartney are the only survivors of this famous band, which broke up in 1970. On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered by a fan, while on November 29, 2001, George Harrison died of lung cancer. Both spent their last days in the US.

What happened to Ringo Starr?

Through his official Instagram account, where he has more than a million followers, Ringo Starr shared an image from inside a plane while making his characteristic peace sign. Unfortunately, this time it was not good news that he revealed to his fans, as it was confirmed that he has Covid-19 and his current tour, called All Starr, will be on hold while he recovers.

The cities affected by this news are: New Buffalo, MI, Prior Lake, MN, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Lethbridge, Alberta, Abbotsford, BC and Penticton, BC. The messages from his admirers wishing him a speedy recovery were not long in coming. Ringo is perhaps the most beloved member of The Beatles because of his sympathy and good heart.