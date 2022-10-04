Soccer player addresses rumors of a relationship with Shakira
Iker Casillas breaks the silence about the alleged relationship with Shakira. Why did these rumors start to surface?
Now that Shakira is single, there are already several candidates who would be willing to try to win the heart of the world-class artist. However, the Colombian is still mourning the end of her relationship with Piqué.
A little over a month ago, rumors began to spread about a suspected relationship between Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas and Shakira. This arose because, as soon as the news of her separation was released, the athlete began to follow her on Instagram.
How the romance rumors began
Rumors about an alleged relationship between these two celebrities were quite strong. It was widely said that they were in communication and that he was interested in her after her breakup with Gerard Piqué. Íker has spoken about this subject.
Iker is one of the most beloved and respected personalities in the world of soccer. He dated Sara Carbonero but now Shakira and the former goalkeeper are both single and available.
Íker Casillas, former Real Madrid goalkeeper, breaks his silence
Iker Casillas finally spoke about this supposed romance on Instagram, where he has 19 million followers, His words gave people a lot to talk about and, above all, they made more than one person laugh at his irony.
"In some newsroom: Íker follows Shakira on Instagram. That's why they're together! Did we make up the news? There are no eggs! Grab my drink! Touch your nose, touch your nose," said the soccer player in his Instagram stories, making it clear that he was aware of what was said in People magazine.
Piqué is humiliated in the middle of a football match
In the video released by the fan account Shakira Carla (@SharikaCarla) a tense moment experienced by the Spanish player were revealed and where it can be seen that he is training with his head down while Te Felicito played through the speakers. It’s Shakira’s most recent song that is said to detail the end of their relationship.
"Piqué with his head down, having to listen to 'Te Felicito'" in the warm-ups at the Mallorca stadium in front of thousands of people. You will listen to Shakira for life. The DJ did it on purpose, zero doubts," read the description made by Shakira's fan account. It's clear from the photos that Piqué was uncomfortable. (WATCH VIDEO).