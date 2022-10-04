Soccer player addresses rumors of a relationship with Shakira

Iker Casillas breaks his silence about the alleged relationship with Shakira.

Why did these rumors start to surface?

Shakira’s ex is snubbed during a soccer match.

Now that Shakira is single, there are already several candidates who would be willing to try to win the heart of the world-class artist. However, the Colombian is still mourning the end of her relationship with Piqué.

A little over a month ago, rumors began to spread about a suspected relationship between Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas and Shakira. This arose because, as soon as the news of her separation was released, the athlete began to follow her on Instagram.

How the romance rumors began

Rumors about an alleged relationship between these two celebrities were quite strong. It was widely said that they were in communication and that he was interested in her after her breakup with Gerard Piqué. Íker has spoken about this subject.

Iker is one of the most beloved and respected personalities in the world of soccer. He dated Sara Carbonero but now Shakira and the former goalkeeper are both single and available.